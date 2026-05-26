ContinuServe Named to IAOP 2026 Global 100

ContinuServe (formerly Quatrro Business Support Services) was named to the IAOP® 2026 Global 100.

The company earned IAOP star recognitions in Customer References, Awards & Certifications, and Programs for Innovation.

The recognition highlights the strength of the unified ContinuServe platform across finance, accounting and technology services.

ATLANTA, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ContinuServe (formerly Quatrro Business Support Services), a provider of technology-enabled business process and IT services, has been named to the IAOP® 2026 Global 100®, a prestigious annual list recognizing the world's leading outsourcing service providers and advisors.

The recognition reflects the organization's continued delivery of measurable value to clients and its expanding capabilities across finance and accounting, human resources, application development and IT support for SMB and mid-market organizations.

"This recognition reflects the consistent value we deliver to our clients and the strength of the teams who support them every day," said Nate Medoff, CEO of ContinuServe. "Being named to the IAOP Global 100 again underscores our focus on execution, accountability and technology-enabled solutions that help organizations operate more effectively. We are resolute in building on this foundation to deliver an even more connected and scalable experience for our clients."

In addition to being named to the 2026 Global 100, ContinuServe earned IAOP star recognitions in three judging categories: Customer References, Awards & Certifications and Programs for Innovation. Category stars identify specific areas of excellence among Global 100 companies.

ContinuServe's Customer References recognition reflects demonstrated client satisfaction supported by recent client examples and evidence of service delivery impact. Its Awards & Certifications recognition reflects independent validation of the company's performance, industry standing and organizational credentials. The Programs for Innovation recognition reflects company-level, multi-client initiatives that introduce better ways of working and deliver measurable results through technology, process improvement or new delivery models.

Together, these distinctions underscore ContinuServe's consistent delivery of client value, sustained industry credibility and continued investment in innovation across its unified services platform.

"The 2026 Global 100 recognizes organizations that are redefining what excellence looks like in today's global business ecosystem," said Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "These companies are delivering measurable value, embracing innovation and demonstrating leadership across governance, talent and social impact. We congratulate this year's honorees on earning their place among the world's most respected providers and advisors."

Now in its 20th year, the Global 100 reflects excellence across innovation, client impact, governance and social responsibility. Inclusion on the list signals trust, credibility and leadership in an increasingly complex global business environment.

About ContinuServe

ContinuServe is a next-generation business services partner built for the pace of modern business. The company brings together leading capabilities across finance, accounting, HR, enterprise applications, and managed IT & cybersecurity into one cohesive platform serving SMBs and middle-market enterprises. Its advantage is Smart Velocity, combining speed with intelligence to translate data into rapid insight, enable confident decision-making and mobilize solutions quickly so clients can move faster without sacrificing quality or control. For more information, visit www.continuserve.com.

SOURCE ContinuServe