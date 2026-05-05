Contour Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service from Ruidoso, NM to Denver, CO

SMYRNA, Tenn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Contour Airlines is proud to announce the launch of the first commercial air service in Ruidoso, New Mexico, with new nonstop flights from Sierra Blanca Regional Airport (RUI) to Denver International Airport (DEN), beginning June 25, 2026.

Contour Airlines ERJ-135

This landmark announcement represents a transformative moment for Ruidoso, as the village officially joins the nation's commercial air network for the first time. For residents, businesses, and visitors, the introduction of scheduled air service brings unprecedented convenience, connectivity, and opportunity to the region.

With nonstop access to Denver, one of the country's largest aviation hubs, travelers from Ruidoso will gain seamless connections to destinations across the United States and beyond. At the same time, the new service makes it easier than ever for visitors to experience Ruidoso's renowned outdoor recreation, ski slopes, horse racing, and vibrant arts and culture scene.

"Launching the first commercial air service in Ruidoso is an incredibly exciting milestone for Contour Airlines," said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. "This new nonstop route to Denver not only transforms how the community connects to the rest of the country, but also opens the door for more visitors to experience everything Ruidoso has to offer. We are proud to partner with the village on such a historic moment."

"This is truly a landmark moment for Ruidoso and for everyone who calls this community home," said Mayor Lynn Crawford, Village of Ruidoso. "Direct air service between Sierra Blanca Regional Airport and Denver International Airport is a game-changer — not just for the convenience of our residents, but for the future of our economy. Tourism is the lifeblood of Ruidoso. It sustains our businesses, supports our families, and funds the services that make this village such a special place to live. When we make it easier for visitors to get here, we make it easier for our community to thrive. That's exactly what this new Contour Airline service does. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the executives at Contour Airline for their belief in Ruidoso — for seeing what we see every day: a destination worth the commitment. This summer, a new chapter begins for Sierra Blanca Regional Airport, and I couldn't be more excited about what it means for our future."

Contour Airlines will operate the new service using its 30-seat regional jet, delivering a comfortable and reliable travel experience. Each flight offers extra legroom along with complimentary snacks and beverages.

Flight Schedule:

Route Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency DEN → RUI 3:05 PM 4:45 PM Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday RUI → DEN 5:15 PM 6:55 PM Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday

For more information, please visit www.contourairlines.com. For customer inquiries or travel assistance, please contact us at (888) 332-6686.

About Contour:

Contour Airlines offers a premium airline product that includes a complimentary snack and beverage service on all flights. Contour operates a growing fleet of regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour's website at contourairlines.com, by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers can also book seamless connections with Contour's interline partners; Alaska, American, JetBlue, and United Airlines.

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SOURCE Contour Airlines