Contour Airlines Provides More Seamless Connections with New Interline Partner JetBlue

Contour Airlines

Feb 03, 2026, 11:00 ET

SMYRNA, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Airlines and JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) have entered into a new interline agreement effective immediately. Customers can now book a single itinerary that includes flights operated by Contour and JetBlue, with coordinated ticketing and through-checked baggage to the final destination. 

Through this new agreement with JetBlue, Contour customers gain improved access and flight connectivity to JetBlue's network of more than 100 destinations.

Contour Airlines & JetBlue enter into a new Interline Partnership.
"Contour now serves over thirty destinations throughout the United States and in the Caribbean, and this represents a meaningful step forward in providing better accessibility to both residents of these communities and travelers looking to visit one of our many great destinations ," said Ben Munson, President of Contour. 

"Our new interline agreement with Contour Airlines reflects JetBlue's continued commitment to expanding access and connectivity for our customers," said Dave Jehn, vice president of network planning and airline partnerships, JetBlue. "We're pleased to bring together complementary strengths—Contour's regional expertise and JetBlue's award-winning service—to enhance the travel experience for customers of both airlines."

Tickets are now available through Contour's booking channels as well as major travel agency platforms.

ABOUT CONTOUR AIRLINES

Contour Airlines offers a premium airline product that includes a complimentary snack and beverage service on all flights. Contour operates a growing fleet of regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour's website at contourairlines.com, by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers can also book seamless connections with Contour's interline partners; Alaska, American, JetBlue, and United Airlines.

Media Contact: [email protected]

