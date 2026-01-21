Contour Airlines Announces New Seasonal Flights from Cape Girardeau, MO to Pensacola, FL

SMYRNA, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Airlines is excited to announce new seasonal nonstop service from the City of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI) to Pensacola International Airport (PNS), starting May 6, 2026. This new route expands Contour's growing seasonal network and provides travelers with convenient nonstop access to the Florida Gulf Coast during the peak spring and summer travel season.

Contour Airlines ERJ-135

This seasonal service strengthens regional connectivity while offering a comfortable and reliable travel experience. Flights will operate on Contour's 30-seat regional jet, featuring extra legroom, complimentary snacks and beverages, and one free checked bag with every fare.

"We're thrilled to continue expanding service to Pensacola and to make nonstop travel to the Gulf Coast accessible for Cape Girardeau residents," said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. "Whether traveling for a beach getaway or business, passengers can enjoy a stress-free experience without having to drive to a larger airport."

Flight Schedule:

Destination Destination Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency CGI PNS 8:45 am 10:30 am Wednesdays & Saturdays PNS CGI 11:10 am 12:55 pm Wednesdays & Saturdays

"Adding nonstop service to Pensacola is a testament to our region's growing demand for convenient, affordable air travel, and Contour's commitment to meeting it," said JoJo Stuart, City of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager. "This route makes CGI one of the only regional airports offering three destinations, strengthening connectivity, supporting local economic growth, and reinforcing Cape Girardeau's position as a true travel hub for Southeast Missouri."

Pensacola International Airport officials also expressed enthusiasm for the new service. "We're excited to welcome Contour Airlines' new seasonal nonstop service connecting Pensacola and Cape Girardeau," said Matt Coughlin, Executive Director of Pensacola International Airport. "This route creates new travel opportunities for passengers in both communities—making it easier for Northwest Florida residents to access southeastern Missouri, while also welcoming visitors to Pensacola's beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, and growing business community. We're proud to continue strengthening regional connectivity through strategic airline partnerships like Contour".

For more information, please visit www.contourairlines.com. For customer inquiries or travel assistance, please contact us at (888) 332-6686.

