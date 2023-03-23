Contraceptive Drugs Market Report 2023: Rising Consumer Consciousness around Family Planning Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contraceptive Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contraceptive drugs market size reached US$ 15.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 20.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2028.



Contraceptive Drugs Market Trends:



One of the key factors driving the global contraceptive drugs market is the rising consumer consciousness regarding family planning, the increasing population, and the rising instances of unintended pregnancies. In line with this, the shifting inclination of healthcare practitioners toward modern contraceptive methods over conventional procedures, owing to their multiple benefits, including optimal safety, and better clinical outcomes, are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the frequent approvals of novel medications by several regulatory bodies, such as the food and drug administration (FDA), are supporting the market growth.

Moreover, the advent of gelatin capsules and non-hormonal vaginal gels that create an inhospitable environment for sperm to sustain by maintaining vagina pH levels is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, continuous research and development (R&D) activities and the favorable initiatives undertaken by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and health agencies to sensitize consumers about contraception techniques, womens health, and sexual wellness are positively augmenting the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global contraceptive drugs market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product, age group and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product:

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Injectable Contraceptives

Topical Contraceptives

Breakup by Age Group:

15-24 years

25-34 years

35-44 years

Above 44 years

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Channel

Public Channel and NGOs

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Afaxys Inc., Agile Therapeutics, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Viatris Inc.



