Contraceptives Global Market Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of ~5% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The contraceptives market is experiencing positive growth as a result of increased awareness about sexually transmitted diseases, an increase in government initiatives for population control, an increase in unintended pregnancies, and technological innovations leading to effective contraception, all of which are contributing to the contraceptives market's growth during the forecast period

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Contraceptives Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading contraceptives companies' market shares, challenges, contraceptives market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market contraceptives companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Contraceptives Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global contraceptives market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global contraceptives market during the forecast period. Notable contraceptives companies such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, The Cooper Companies Inc., FemCap Inc, Veru Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Pregna International Limited., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Viatris Inc., EUROGINE, S.L, Gedeon Richter Plc., Agile Therapeutics., Evofem Biosciences, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Contech Devices Private Limited, Cupid Limited, and several others, are currently operating in the contraceptives market.

and several others, are currently operating in the contraceptives market. In July 2023 , the FDA cleared Opill (norgestrel) for non-prescription use. Opill is the first non-prescription daily oral contraceptive licensed for use in the United States .

the FDA cleared Opill (norgestrel) for non-prescription use. Opill is the first non-prescription daily oral contraceptive licensed for use in . In June 2023 , Gedeon Richter UK Ltd, a multinational pharmaceutical business, announced the acquisition of complete marketing and distribution rights to a branded generic contraception range.

Contraceptives Overview

Contraceptives are a diverse range of medical methods and devices designed to prevent unintended pregnancies by interfering with the process of conception. These tools help individuals and couples make informed choices about their reproductive health, allowing them to plan and space pregnancies according to their personal preferences and circumstances. Contraceptives can come in various forms, including hormonal options such as birth control pills, patches, and injections, as well as barrier methods like condoms and diaphragms. Additionally, intrauterine devices (IUDs), sterilization procedures, and fertility awareness methods offer further choices for individuals seeking effective contraception. By providing a means for people to exercise control over their reproductive choices, contraceptives play a crucial role in promoting sexual and reproductive health, empowering individuals to lead fulfilling lives while making informed decisions about their family planning.

Contraceptives Market Insights

North America is predicted to account for the greatest share of the global contraceptives market among all regions. Because of the increased prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, there will be an increase in demand for contraceptives for avoiding sexually transmitted infections, resulting in an overall boost in contraceptives market growth. An increase in unwanted pregnancies increases the need for contraception, resulting in an increase in the overall market growth of contraceptives. Furthermore, increased abortion rates in the United States will raise demand for oral contraceptives, resulting in an overall increase in the growth of the contraceptives market.

Contraceptives Market Dynamics

The contraceptives market is seeing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. The growing public knowledge of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is a major driving force in the contraceptives market. Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) are the most frequent infectious disease in most nations, especially among people aged 15 to 50. Furthermore, the global STI burden is linked to eight major illnesses, which include syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and human papillomavirus (HPV), among others. The danger of these infections stems from their capacity to persist without constantly displaying symptoms, as well as their high likelihood of changing into other, more lethal diseases.

Furthermore, another significant reason driving the increasing demand for contraceptives is the increased emphasis of governments and international organizations on popularising population control, which is projected to fuel contraceptive demand during the forecast period.

However, contraceptive side effects and tight regulations for IUDs, vaginal rings, and others may be limiting factors in the contraceptives market growth.

Additionally, the spread of the COVID-19 infection has had an impact on the expansion of the contraceptives market. To limit the spread of COVID infections and save human lives from novel coronaviruses, most countries are implementing lockdown and social separation laws. COVID-19 had no effect on women's capacity to use contraception because contraceptives were distributed and made available by local players in the region, such as pharmacies or government organizations. As a result, only supply chain disruptions have had a minor influence on the contraceptives market. Furthermore, with a widespread immunization campaign, the contraceptives market is predicted to grow at full capacity now and in the next years.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Contraceptives Market CAGR ~5% Contraceptives Market Size by 2027 USD 32.6 Billion Key Contraceptives Companies Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, The Cooper Companies Inc., FemCap Inc, Veru Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Pregna International Limited., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Viatris Inc., EUROGINE, S.L, Gedeon Richter Plc., Agile Therapeutics., Evofem Biosciences, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Contech Devices Private Limited, Cupid Limited, among others

Contraceptives Market Assessment

Contraceptives Market Segmentation

Contraceptives Market Segmentation By Type: Male Contraceptives, Female Contraceptives

Male Contraceptives, Female Contraceptives

Contraceptives Market Segmentation By Product Type: Contraceptive Drugs [Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Contraceptives, Topical Contraceptives {Patches, Gels, Others}], Contraceptive Devices [Condoms, Diaphragms, Cervical Caps, Vaginal Rings, Intrauterine Devices (IUDs), Subdermal Contraceptive Implants]

Contraceptive Drugs [Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Contraceptives, Topical Contraceptives {Patches, Gels, Others}], Contraceptive Devices [Condoms, Diaphragms, Cervical Caps, Vaginal Rings, Intrauterine Devices (IUDs), Subdermal Contraceptive Implants]

Contraceptives Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Contraceptives Market 7 Contraceptives Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Contraceptives Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

