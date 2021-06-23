Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe to reach USD 3.04 billion|Technavio
Jun 23, 2021, 17:31 ET
NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The contract furniture and furnishing market size in Europe is set to grow by USD 3.04 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offer in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download FREE Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Brunner GmbH, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., ITAB Group, KI, Kinnarps AB, Knoll Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the declining preference for buying new furniture, the growing number of office spaces, and the growing demand for modern furniture in educational institutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation.
Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Hospitality And Food Services
- Offices And Home Offices
- Retail Stores
- Institutions
- Others
- Geography
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Rest Of Europe
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44614
Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Brunner GmbH, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., ITAB Group, KI, Kinnarps AB, Knoll Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe size
- Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe trends
- Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe industry analysis
Growing demand for modern furniture in educational institutions is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the fluctuating labor cost and raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist contract furniture and furnishing market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the contract furniture and furnishing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract furniture and furnishing market vendors in Europe
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Office Furniture Market in the US- The office furniture market in the US is segmented by product (seating, table, system, storage unit and file, and overhead bins), end-user (commercial and home office), distribution channel (offline and online), and material (wood, metal, and others).
Download FREE Sample Report
Wooden Furniture Market- The wooden furniture market is segmented by application (home and office) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitality and food services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offices and home offices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Brunner GmbH
- Haworth Inc.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- Humanscale International Holdings Ltd.
- ITAB Group
- KI
- Kinnarps AB
- Knoll Inc.
- Steelcase Inc.
- Teknion Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/contract-furniture-and-furnishing-market-size-in-Europe-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article