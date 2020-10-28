Contract Furniture and Furnishings Market in Europe Analysis and Forecasts 2020, with Financial Indicators for 50 Top Companies

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Furniture and Furnishings Market in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The contract furniture and furnishings market in Europe provides a comprehensive picture of the European contract furniture business: production and market size, leading manufacturers, destination segments, demand drivers and projects, product categories and, new in this year edition, a special focus on furniture for the Airport segment.

This study provides a precise estimation of the contract furniture and furnishings production and market size in Europe (soft and turn-key) and for each considered country, up to the year 2019: Northern Europe (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden); Central Europe (Austria, Germany, Switzerland); Western Europe (Belgium-Lux, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom); Southern Europe (Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain).

Contract furniture production and consumption in Europe by destination segment:

Hospitality

Retail and luxury shops

Restaurants and bars

Office and workplace

Public spaces

Marine

Real estate

Airports

Healthcare

Education and Entertainment

Contract furniture production in Europe by product category:

Bathroom furniture and fittings

Bedroom furniture and mattresses

Kitchen furniture

Lighting fixtures

Office furniture

Outdoor furniture

Tables and chairs

Upholstered furniture

Contract furniture market's competitive landscape: Market share on total production for the leading groups, the Top 20 companies operating in the contract furniture segment.

NEW: FOCUS ON AIRPORT FURNITURE: This year edition provides a detailed analysis of the Airport segment including value of production and consumption, demand drivers (passengers traffic, investments, existing airports and projects in the pipeline), distribution channels, supply and purchasing process, developers, engineering and management companies, trends in products and average budgets for gate seating and a selection of business lounge furniture.

FINANCIAL ANALYSIS: a set of financial indicators (Operating Revenue -Turnover-, Added Value, P/L for Period -Net Income-, Shareholders Funds, Cash Flow, ROI, ROE, EBITDA margin, EBIT margin, Solvency Ratio, Current Ratio, Number of Employees, Turnover per Employee, Added value per Employee) are reported for 50 companies operating in the contract furniture business.

ANNEX: Contact details for about 160 architect and design studios, List of relevant international fairs, List of relevant international magazines, List of the first 300 hotel companies at global level, Contact details for over 350 contract furniture and furnishing manufacturers mentioned in the research.



Key Topics Covered:



METHODOLOGY

Working tools, considered segments, geographical coverage, notes on statistical data

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. SCENARIO

Market evolution and figures by segment

Production and consumption of contract furniture and furnishing in Europe and by country

and by country Contract furniture production by kind: Turn-key and soft contract

Production and consumption of contract furniture by segment (Retail and luxury shops, Hospitality, Office, Restaurants and Bars, Real Estate, Education, Marine, Entertainment, Healthcare, Airports, Museums & Arts)

Production and consumption of contract furniture by product (Office and institutional furniture, Table and Chairs, Lighting, Upholstery, Bathroom furniture, Bathroom equipment, Bedroom, Mattress, Outdoor furniture, Other furniture, Other products/fittings)

Leading groups in Europe and their market shares. Market concentration and Market shares on total production.

2. PERFORMANCE BY COUNTRY

Demand of contract furniture and furnishing and Macroeconomic indicators in Norhern Europe ( Denmark , Finland , Norway , Sweden ); Central Europe ( Austria , Germany , Switzerland ); Western Europe (Belgium-Lux, France , Ireland , the Netherlands , the United Kingdom ); Southern Europe ( Greece , Italy , Portugal , Spain )

3. FOCUS: AIRPORT FURNITURE

Values of consumption and production of contract furniture and furnishings for airports

Demand drivers (Passenger traffic, Airport investments and forecasts, Number of airports and projects pipeline

Distribution channels

The purchasing process

Airport developers, engineering & management companies

Product trends and turnover

Average customer budgets: gate seating

Average customer budgets: business lounge

Projects

4. CONTRACT MARKET DESTINATION SEGMENTS

Demand drivers and projects for each considered destination segment

5. COMPETITION BY SEGMENT

Total contract furniture sales and sales in a sample of companies in each considered segment

6. COMPETITION BY PRODUCT

Contract furniture sales in a sample of companies by each considered product category

7. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

Financial indicators for 50 companies operating in the contract furniture business

APPENDIX

Architect and design studios, international fairs, international magazines, hotel companies, contract furniture and furnishing manufacturers.

Companies Mentioned



Ahrend

Cefla

Fourfront Group

Franke Water Systems

HMY

Input Interior

ISG

Isku Group

Itab Shop Concept

Kinnarps

Lifestyle Design

Marine Interiors

Modus Workspace

Nobia Group

Overbury

Stamhuis Groep

Steelcase

Umdasch Shop Fitting Group

Vitra

