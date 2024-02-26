Contract Research Organization Services Market to Reach USD 129.8 Billion by 2029, Driven by Drug Development Initiatives and Precision Medicine Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market by Type (Early Phase, Clinical, Lab, Consulting, Data Management), Therapeutic Area (Cancer, Infectious Disease, Neurology, Dermatology, Immunology, Hematology, Vaccines, CGT) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Contract Research Organization (CRO) services industry is set to experience a significant surge from an estimated USD 82.0 billion in 2024 to USD 129.8 billion by 2029, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This robust growth is anchored by escalating drug development endeavors and the burgeoning demand for personalized medicine.

Research divides the CRO services market into various segments including Early Phase, Clinical, Laboratory, Consulting, and Data Management services, alongside Therapeutic Areas such as Cancer, Infectious Disease, Neurology, Dermatology, Immunology, Hematology, Vaccines, and Cell & Gene Therapy. Within this segmentation, early development services have emerged as the second-largest market share due to mounting costs and stringent regulatory mandates pertaining to early development processes.

Key Market Insights and Dynamics:

  • Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have taken precedence as the primary end-users, commanding the largest market share. This is attributed to an extensive number of pipeline products and active participation in drug development.
  • North America remains the dominant force in the CRO services sphere due to its advanced healthcare framework and robust presence of major players in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.
  • The Asia Pacific region is touted as the fastest-growing market for CRO services, with its vast patient pool and cost-effective clinical trial capabilities acting as principal growth catalysts.

Exclusive Analytical Reports:

The comprehensive report provides granular analysis of the industry's multifaceted dynamics, with a focus on key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report encompasses an exhaustive evaluation of leading market contributors and their competitive positioning, company profiles, recent developments, and market strategies.

Strategic Market Developments:

An in-depth competitive analysis presents market participants with extensive insights for strategic business model formulation. The report paves the way for stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market, equipping them with essential data on driving forces, future opportunities, challenges, and evolving trends in the CRO services industry.

In conclusion, the report is engineered to guide stakeholders towards informed decision-making and strategic market approaches, ensuring a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving CRO services landscape.

Case Study Analysis

  • Ppd to Leverage Its Preclarus Technology for Generating Cleaner Data, Faster Clinical Trials, and Lesser Site Burden
  • Iqvia to Offer AI-Powered Modeling for Better Patient Identification
  • Use of Lab Data Insights to Improve Population Management of Chronic Kidney Diseases
  • Iqvia to Leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Improved Service Offerings

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditure and Increasing Drug Pipeline
  • Technological Advancements in Clinical Trials and Innovative Trial Designs
  • High Cost of In-House Drug Development

Opportunities

  • Favorable Growth Prospects for Biologics and Biosimilars Market
  • Need for Novel Clinical Trial Designs for Complex Cell & Gene Therapies
  • Emergence of Hybrid Models with Cro-Cdmo Partnerships
  • Growing Focus on Personalized/Precision Medicine
  • Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutic Products

Challenges

  • Lack of Adequate Patient Recruitment and Retention for Clinical Trials
  • Changing Clinical Trial Complexities

Market Trends

  • Industry Consolidation
  • Decentralized Clinical Trials
  • Real-World Data and Real-World Evidence
  • Increasing Involvement of Artificial Intelligence
  • Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Pricing Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Ecosystem Analysis
  • Technology Analysis

Prominent Players

  • IQVIA Inc. (US)
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) (US)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
  • Syneos Health (US)
  • WuXi AppTec (China)
  • Charles River Laboratories (US)
  • Parexel International Corporation (US)
  • Pharmaron (China)
  • ICON Plc (Ireland)
  • Medpace (US)
  • SGS SA (Switzerland)
  • Frontage Labs (US)
  • Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
  • PSI CRO AG (Switzerland)
  • BioAgile (India)
  • Firma Clinical Research (US)
  • Acculab Life Sciences (US)
  • Novotech (Australia)
  • KCR S.A. (US)
  • Linical (Japan)
  • Advanced Clinical (US)
  • Allucent (US)
  • Clinical Trial Service (Netherlands)
  • Guires Inc. (Pepgra Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.) (UK)
  • Worldwide Clinical Trials (US)
  • CTI Clinical Trial And Consulting (US)

