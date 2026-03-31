ContractorHUB secures strategic investment from industry operators to modernize contracting software

The investment group includes experienced roofing & paving business owners from Mast Roofing & Construction, Nelson Roofing and Eco Paving, which operate across the US and Canada and actively use ContractorHUB within their organizations. Their involvement aligns industry insight with investment objectives, helping ensure the platform continues to support the operational realities of running contracting businesses as it scales.

"Having customers choose to invest in ContractorHUB is the strongest validation we could ask for," said Matt Parks, Founder and Chief Product and Innovation Officer of ContractorHUB. "They understand our customers' needs firsthand, and their involvement will ensure we are able to prioritize customer experience and value as we grow."

Unlike traditional contractor software, like CRMs and point-solutions, that fragment operations across disconnected tools, ContractorHUB functions as a central operating system for home service businesses, improving how leaders manage people, capital, pipeline, and execution within a single coordinated platform.

"As operators, we've experienced how most software underdelivers for contracting businesses," said Aaron Nelson, Partner of Nelson Roofing. "ContractorHUB is designed for how contractors should actually manage their business, the industry hasn't had an option like this before. This, along with an aligned vision, motivated us to partner with the Founders and accelerate ContractorHUB's impact on the sector."

ContractorHUB is currently operating in the United States and Canada through its Founders Beta, supporting a core group of contractor-led organizations that are actively shaping the platform's development. Current customers average between $5M–$30M in annual revenue and have teams of 20–50 employees. The founders are working directly inside customer operations, meeting weekly with beta participants to iterate on live workflows and prepare for a wider commercial launch.

The investment will support broader product delivery to SMB contractors across the United States and Canada who are currently underserved by existing software solutions. ContractorHUB expects to expand beyond roofing into additional home service verticals, including landscaping, later this year. The company remains focused on delivering modern, effective technology that helps contractors build stronger, more resilient businesses in their local markets.

For more information, visit https://contractorhub.app.

About ContractorHUB

ContractorHUB was built from firsthand experience to help small businesses run smarter, more human-centered organizations that give people back their most valuable asset—time. It is an intelligent software platform that enables home service businesses to scale with confidence by centralizing everything they need in one place.

Media Contact:

Sarah Parks

Co-Founder, CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE ContractorHUB