Contractors, Builders, Architects, and DIYers Rejoice! Tile Club Launches Their Online Store of High-End Tile

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile Club (TileClub.com) announced today the launch of their brand new online store of high-end tiles. Their collections include every type of tile imaginable; such as natural stone, porcelain, ceramic, glass, recycled glass, metal tiles, and mosaics. Free shipping, price match, 90-day returns, friendly 24/7 support, and user-friendly design are features that make purchasing quality tile at Tile Club a breeze.

Tile Club's goal is to create an online "club" for industry professionals such as builders, contractors, architects, and interior designers by creating their Tile Club Pro Lounges . Membership to their Pro Lounges offers free samples, discounts, & other great perks and costs nothing to sign up.

"We've created an online space for DIYers and professionals in the design, architecture, and construction industries to find quality tile that is always in stock and simple to purchase," says Agil Manizade, Head of Marketing at Tile Club. "We source our tile from across the globe and take pride in our high standards and the quality control we subject our manufacturing process to. Nothing but the best for our customers!"

Tile Club is hitting the ground running with plans of participation in many upcoming industry-leading conferences. KBIS in Las Vegas and BDNY in New York are both on the 2020 roadmap. Get ready to see more of Tile Club!

About Tile Club

Tile Club is honored to be a woman-owned business headquartered in Santa Clara, California. We source our tile from all over the world to find the style and material that is right for you, from the classic understated look of subway tile to the more intricate design patterns that mosaic tile can offer.

Our team of designers is always working hard to come up with new collections, keeping our line of tile fresh and updated. Whether you're remodeling, building from scratch, or a DIY enthusiast, Tile Club has you covered for any project on your plate no matter how big or small. For more information, contact us at 1-833-TILE-CLB, support@tileclub.com , or visit us online at www.tileclub.com .

