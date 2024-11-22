Contractors Gain an Edge with T-Guard Protection Tape: An Essential T-Bar Protector

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protecting T-Bars during construction has never been easier. Formulated Materials is excited to introduce the T-Guard Protection Tape, now available from the Norman Distribution Center. Designed to address the challenges contractors face with non-anodized aluminum T-Bars, this innovative tape protects from contaminants, discoloration, and damage caused by alkaline water runoff and other construction hazards.

The T-Guard Protection Tape ensures that T-Bars retain their original finish throughout construction processes, simplifying workflows and reducing rework. With its advanced features, T-Guard is expected to become the contractor's preferred solution for efficient surface protection.

"T-Guard tape will not only protect your T-Bar, it'll protect your reputation and help ensure future projects when you turn over completed jobs clean and pristine," said Tim O'Reilly, Product Manager at Formulated Materials.

Features and Benefits

T-Guard Protection Tape offers performance and reliability tailored to contractors' needs:

Complete T-Bar Protection: Shields T-Bars during construction, painting, and spraying, preserving their original finish and preventing discoloration.





Shields T-Bars during construction, painting, and spraying, preserving their original finish and preventing discoloration. UV-stabilized adhesive: Ensures residue-free removal after up to 60 days of exposure to direct sunlight.





Ensures residue-free removal after up to 60 days of exposure to direct sunlight. Full Coverage Design: At 4.5 inches wide, it fully covers most T-Bars, eliminating overlapping tape applications.





At 4.5 inches wide, it fully covers most T-Bars, eliminating overlapping tape applications. Durable and Flexible: Withstands contaminants like alkaline runoff, dirt, and paint while maintaining peak performance in demanding environments.





Withstands contaminants like alkaline runoff, dirt, and paint while maintaining peak performance in demanding environments. Easy Application and Removal: A pressure-sensitive adhesive ensures reliable adhesion and effortless, residue-free removal without damaging surfaces.

Applications

Protects exposed T-bars from dirt, alkaline runoff, and paint during construction.





Preserves the integrity of T-Bars' original finish.





Provides a dependable barrier against contaminants for up to 60 days.

Product Specifications

Dimensions: 4.5 inches x 600 feet





Packaging: 12 rolls per case, with a standard 3-inch core compatible with common tape dispensers.

Availability

The T-Guard Protection Tape is in stock now at the Norman Distribution Center. Contact Formulated Materials or visit https://formulatedmaterials.com/ for pricing details or to place an order.

About Formulated Materials

Formulated Materials specializes in innovative construction solutions, offering products that address the specific needs of contractors, architects, and developers. From elevated balcony waterproofing systems to durable surface protection, the company is committed to solving construction challenges with precision and reliability.

For more information, please contact: Tim O'Reilly

Product Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Formulated Materials