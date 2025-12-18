Formulated Materials Partners with CombiMix to Bring Calcium Aluminate Floor Prep to North America

European-proven self-leveling underlayments designed for fast-track commercial and multi-family projects

NORMAN, Okla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Formulated Materials, a leading manufacturer of gypsum cements, sound attenuating mats, and innovative waterproofing solutions for the North American construction market, today announced a strategic partnership with CombiMix, one of Europe's leading producers of calcium aluminate-based self-leveling underlayments. The partnership brings CombiMix floor preparation technologies, proven for years in the demanding Nordic climate, to contractors, specifiers, and distributors across North America.

Combimix

Formulated Materials focuses on solving real jobsite problems with complete, installation-ready systems. The CombiMix partnership aligns with that mission by adding a high-performance, fast-track floor prep platform to the company's growing portfolio.

"Our job is to find the best solutions in the world and make them practical for North American jobsites," said Michael Martin, President of Formulated Materials. "When we went looking for a floor prep technology that could keep up with compressed schedules and still deliver long-term performance, CombiMix stood out. They have years of field experience with calcium aluminate underlayments in a tough climate. Now we get to put that experience to work for our customers here."

Calcium aluminate floor prep built for speed and durability

CombiMix self-leveling underlayments are built on calcium aluminate cement technology. Compared to traditional Portland cement-based products, calcium aluminate systems are engineered to:

Develop high compressive strength in roughly 24 hours, instead of following a 28-day Portland cement timeline

Deliver very low shrinkage for flatter floors and reduced cracking risk

Provide enhanced resistance to abrasion, sulfate attack, and alkali-silica reaction

Maintain dimensional stability when exposed to moisture, helping the underlayment perform predictably even in water events

Pump and flow easily, so installers can cover more square footage per day with consistent, repeatable results

"Mismatched schedules and floor failures are two of the biggest sources of cost and frustration on projects," said Morgan Lively, technical support team leader at Formulated Materials. "By pairing CombiMix technology with our systems and support, we can help contractors get floors into tolerance faster, bring trades back onto the slab sooner, and reduce callbacks and rework."

What the partnership delivers for North America

Through the partnership, Formulated Materials will introduce a focused CombiMix portfolio tailored for North American installation practices. The initial offering will emphasize high-performance self-leveling underlayments for commercial, industrial, multi-family, and renovation projects.

For contractors, owners, and design teams, this means access to European-proven calcium aluminate self-levelers through a familiar Formulated Materials sales and technical service organization. It means compatibility with common substrates and finished flooring systems, both in new construction and retrofit work. It also simplifies specifications and risk by pairing CombiMix floor prep with Formulated Materials underlayments, sound control, and waterproofing solutions, backed by a single manufacturer relationship.

"Formulated Materials brings a systems mindset and deep knowledge of North American jobsite realities," said Jonas Lund, Verkställande Direktör at CombiMix. "Combining that with our calcium aluminate technology gives installers a way to get both speed and long-term performance instead of choosing one or the other."

Availability

CombiMix self-leveling products supported by this partnership will be available in North America through Formulated Materials and its dealer network. Contractors, architects, and flooring consultants can contact Formulated Materials for product selection guidance, training opportunities, and project-specific recommendations.

About Formulated Materials

Formulated Materials is widely recognized as a leading manufacturer of gypsum cements, sound-attenuating mats, and innovative waterproofing solutions for the North American market, continually raising standards in the multi-family construction industry through its commitment to innovation, performance, and exceptional customer service. The company focuses on technologies that address real-world construction challenges and provides comprehensive support through training, technical expertise, and industry-leading warranties.

About CombiMix

Founded in 2001 in Sweden, CombiMix has expanded to become one of Europe's leading producers of calcium aluminate-based self-leveling underlayments. The company's product range includes solutions for floor leveling, modern facade plastering, traditional rendering, bricklaying, casting, concrete resurfacing, and restoration mortar. CombiMix maintains sales offices in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the United States, and Asia, with headquarters in Bålsta, just outside Stockholm.

Media Contact

Formulated Materials Marketing Department

Phone: (844) 405-3676

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.formulatedmaterials.com

Formulated Materials develops construction products and equipment that enhance building performance and jobsite efficiency. The company serves contractors nationwide. Learn more at formulatedmaterials.com.

SOURCE Formulated Materials