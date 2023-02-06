ContraPest® Approved for General Use in New York State

PHOENIX, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, today announced that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has approved ContraPest for General Use, removing "Restricted Use Pesticide" (RUP) from the label of ContraPest. This expands the market for ContraPest dramatically in New York, as it no longer requires application by specially licensed pest control companies and eliminates restrictive handling and paperwork.

In 2018, the EPA removed the RUP label and approved ContraPest for General Use. However, individual states maintain their own requirements for General Use classification. New York now becomes the 49th state to remove the RUP label from ContraPest and joins Washington D.C. and major U.S. Territories using ContraPest under the General Use label, validating years of effective and incident-free experience.

"The removal of the RUP label in New York now allows us to significantly expand our efforts to introduce ContraPest in New York," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's CEO. "The Mayor of New York City has declared fighting rats as a top priority. As we have shown in other markets, adding ContraPest to New York's pest control toolbox can show dramatic reduction in rats, proving population control is the key to success in the ongoing battle. We look forward to working with government agencies, agribusiness, food production facilities, property managers and other non-PMPs, including do-it-yourselfers, who want to effectively control their rat populations with ContraPest."

About SenesTech

We are the experts in rat fertility control. Our passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling rat pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

