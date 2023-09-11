ContraPest® Deploying at Waste Water Treatment Facilities

PHOENIX, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, today announced that ContraPest is being deployed into a new vertical, waste water treatment facilities, with deployments in both Washington and California.

Waste water management presents a unique challenge in controlling rat infestations. Poisons can not be introduced into the water supply, and ground-based stations may not be appropriate for much of the facilities. As a result, at the Washington facility, a local pest control company will be using both bait stations and ElevateTM stations at a widespread facility to manage and ensure rat activity at the site is kept to a minimum, including in subterranean treatment tunnels and pump stations. At the California facility, above ground Elevate stations are being used exclusively due to the facility's design and the pattern of the rat infestation.

"Municipalities and government entities comprise a broad and diverse customer base. We are continuously working with these customers, and the pest management professionals who service them, to understand their specific needs and to guide them as to how best to add ContraPest to their integrated pest management system. Waste water treatment deployment has very specific challenges, and we are able to develop and share deployment protocols utilized by other, similar customers," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and Chief Executive Officer.

We are the experts in rat fertility control. Our passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling rat pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

