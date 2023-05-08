ContraPest® Deployment Expands to Grain Storage and Transport

PHOENIX, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, announced the deployment of ContraPest® into one of the largest agricultural grain export companies in the world.

"20% of the world's stored food supply is lost to rats' consumption and contamination, with estimates over 30% when specifically referring to grain storage and transport. It is a particularly difficult pest control challenge, as there is a constant influx of new rats when grain is loaded or delivered, and the potential use of lethal tools is limited. This is one of the pest control challenges that led the Company to develop ContraPest," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and CEO.

Mr. Fruendt continued, "With this customer and this initial deployment, our experts worked with the pest management professionals to develop and deploy ContraPest as an addition to the existing integrated pest management (IPM) program. If this follows the success we have seen in other customer segments, this initial deployment represents a significant account growth potential."

"This may also be a useful entry point for ex-U.S. markets," concluded Mr. Fruendt. "We hope to have further news about this in the near future."

About SenesTech

We are the experts in rat fertility control. Our passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling rat pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that if the deployment of ContraPest into one of the largest agricultural grain export companies in the world follows the success we have seen in other customer segments, this initial deployment represents a significant account growth potential; and our belief that this may also be a useful entry point for ex-U.S. markets, which we hope to have further news about in the near future. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

