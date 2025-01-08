'Contrarian thinker' Codie Sanchez is joined by returning speaker and entrepreneurial disruptor Gary Vee to headline Jobber Summit 2025

Celebrating five years of impact, the most anticipated home service virtual event is back to

provide tens of thousands of pros with tested strategies to build, run, and grow best-in-class

businesses

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber, the leading provider of home service software, today announced the speakers and agenda for the premier virtual event for home service professionals, Jobber Summit. Register for the free event on March 5: http://jobber.com/summit.

Now in its fifth year, Jobber Summit is the go-to virtual destination for tens of thousands of home service pros. Attendees will connect with their community while gaining insights from industry leaders and successful entrepreneurs who have "seen it all" and are ready to share their proven strategies.

This year's Summit features an inspiring lineup of 16 speakers, including the globally recognized entrepreneur and digital marketing expert Gary Vaynerchuk (Gary Vee) and Codie Sanchez, a leading voice in investment strategies and small business success. Gary grew up in a blue-collar household and now empowers entrepreneurs to think beyond traditional methods, embrace digital tools, and scale their businesses effectively. He'll sit down with Jobber CEO and co-founder, Sam Pillar, to discuss customer expectations, technology adoption, resiliency and empathy in leadership, and marketing strategies, while reflecting on their conversation at the inaugural Jobber Summit in 2021.

Codie Sanchez has a notable connection to the home service industry as a co-owner of ResiBrands, a company that invests in and builds home service franchises. She emphasizes the profitability and opportunities in "boring businesses" like landscaping, plumbing, cleaning, and more to her 6+ million social media followers.

Jobber Summit attendees can customize their agendas from more than 10 in-demand sessions that fit their interests and align with their stage of business. Sessions are organized into three tracks:

Get Noticed: Learn how to attract more customers with effective marketing strategies.

Learn how to attract more customers with effective marketing strategies. Win Jobs: Unlock strategies to boost revenue and beat the competition.

Unlock strategies to boost revenue and beat the competition. Work Smarter: Discover how to streamline operations to run a more efficient business.

On average, those who attended Jobber Summit last year saw 28% business growth following the event*. "We had a wonderful time attending Jobber Summit!" said Laura and Cooper Jackman, owners of Doorside Waste, about the 2024 event. "We realized that the problems we face every day are not just isolated to us, our company, or our industry. We gained perspective, and knowledge of how to leverage our systems (including Jobber, of course!), and had a blast listening to all the speakers! Summit wasn't just another boring Zoom call, it was interactive and engaging. Thank you for creating such a fun educational and networking experience!"

"Jobber Summit is more than just an event—it's our response to the hard-working small business owners in home service that want proof they are partnered with the best," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber." At Jobber, we're committed to empowering entrepreneurs with the tools, knowledge, and connections they need to grow and succeed. This year's Summit promises to inspire, educate, and bring together a community that shares a passion for improvement and making a difference in their industries and communities."

With a mission to empower small businesses, Jobber provides hundreds of thousands of home service pros with free tools and resources and easy-to-use technology to help them succeed. Jobber Summit is one of many initiatives from the company aimed at helping entrepreneurs build lasting businesses by focusing on the big picture and finding innovative ways to compete and grow.

To make Jobber Summit more accessible to home service pros who manage full schedules, participants can attend Jobber Summit in the morning (10:00am - 2:00pm EST) or in the evening (6:00 - 10:00pm EST).

To see the full Jobber Summit agenda, speakers, and to register for free on March 5, 2025, visit: jobber.com/summit.

* This claim represents the average change in gross sales volume for a subset of Jobber Summit 2024 attendees, comparing this figure 60 days before and after attending Jobber Summit 2024. Results may vary, and Jobber makes no representations or guarantees of any kind.



About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning software for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 250,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/.

