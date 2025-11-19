Home Service Category Shows Steady Growth Amid Easing Inflation and Rate Cuts, Jobber Report Finds

Recurring work, digital payments, and a fall rebound fuel cautious optimism in Q3 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of home service software, today released its latest Home Service Economic Report: Q3 2025. The edition combines Jobber's proprietary platform data aggregated from more than 300,000 residential cleaners, landscapers, HVAC technicians, electricians, plumbers, and more, with external economic indicators to provide comprehensive insight into the trends shaping one of the fastest-growing and most essential parts of the small business economy, Home Service. The report is available at: https://getjobber.com/home-service-reports/november-2025/ .

After a slow summer start, the Home Service category regained momentum in September as inflation stabilized at 3.0% and the Federal Reserve's late-quarter rate cut signaled a gradual easing of financial conditions. Homeowners remained budget-conscious, but recurring and maintenance work continued to sustain revenue across key trades, setting the stage for steady growth into Q4.

"Even in an economy that's finding its footing, the resilience of the Home Service sector continues to stand out," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "Pros in this space are adapting faster than ever—whether it's offering digital payments, bundling services, or maintaining strong customer relationships. These are the kinds of disciplined, modern business practices that will carry them through whatever the broader economy does next."

Key Insights from the Report:

Economic environment stabilizing: While consumer confidence remains soft, homeowners are prioritizing high-value, must-do projects over large-scale upgrades.





While consumer confidence remains soft, homeowners are prioritizing high-value, must-do projects over large-scale upgrades. Housing shows early signs of life: Existing-home sales rose 1.5%, and new-home sales jumped 21% in August, signaling a modest housing rebound.





Existing-home sales rose 1.5%, and new-home sales jumped 21% in August, signaling a modest housing rebound. Recurring and maintenance work lead growth: After a slower August, job counts bounced back in September, driven by maintenance and pre-winter prep jobs.





After a slower August, job counts bounced back in September, driven by maintenance and pre-winter prep jobs. Digital payments milestone: For the first time, online payments have surpassed 50% of all Jobber-processed transactions, a 7% year-over-year increase. This reflects accelerating modernization across home services and positions Jobber ahead of the broader U.S. digital payments market, which grew 4% year-over-year.

Segment Highlights: Green, Cleaning, Contracting, and Construction

Q3 2025 followed familiar seasonal trends across the four main Home Service segments. Strong momentum from spring carried into July, followed by a brief slowdown in August, and renewed activity in September as homeowners completed outdoor projects and turned their attention to fall preparation. A closer look at the data reveals:

Green: Lawn care, landscaping, and other related outdoor services saw new work rise 4% year-over-year, and median revenue climbed 11%, driven by bundled outdoor services and repeat clients preparing for fall.





Lawn care, landscaping, and other related outdoor services saw new work rise 4% year-over-year, and median revenue climbed 11%, driven by bundled outdoor services and repeat clients preparing for fall. Cleaning: Residential and commercial cleaning, carpet cleaning, junk removal, and similar service businesses saw steady recurring work offsetting a slight 1% dip in new bookings, while median revenue rose 7% as operators expanded wallet share.





Residential and commercial cleaning, carpet cleaning, junk removal, and similar service businesses saw steady recurring work offsetting a slight 1% dip in new bookings, while median revenue rose 7% as operators expanded share. Contracting: Arborists, electricians, handymen, HVAC technicians, plumbers, and other non-construction trades relied on urgent repairs and replacements to maintain a median revenue increase of 5% year-over-year during the summer, followed by a shift toward smaller maintenance jobs in September.





Arborists, electricians, handymen, HVAC technicians, plumbers, and other non-construction trades relied on urgent repairs and replacements to maintain a median revenue increase of 5% year-over-year during the summer, followed by a shift toward smaller maintenance jobs in September. Construction: Residential and commercial building and remodeling businesses saw signs of recovery emerge, with new work up ~2%, invoice size up 5%, and median revenue up 10%, supported by phased starts and mid-sized projects.

"Digital adoption and operational discipline continue to set home service businesses apart," said Abheek Dhawan, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Analytics at Jobber. "Crossing the 50% threshold for online payments is a major milestone and reflects how quickly this sector is evolving to meet modern customer expectations."

To download the Jobber Home Service Economic Report: Q3 2025, visit: https://getjobber.com/home-service-reports/november-2025/

Jobber is an award-winning software for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 300,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/ .

