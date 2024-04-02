Contrast Security Named One of the Hottest Cybersecurity Companies in the 2024 Citizens JMP Securities LLC Cyber 66 Report

Contrast recognized for its innovation in Runtime Security

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), provider of the industry's first Runtime Security Platform to automatically block attacks in production and prevent insecure programming early in development, today announced that it has been named one of the hottest global cybersecurity companies in this year's Cyber 66 report, curated by Citizens JMP, one of the country's top investment banks. This is the sixth consecutive year that Contrast and its innovative, unified Runtime Security Platform has been named to the annual report.

The world's largest organizations, such as BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and The American Red Cross, trust Contrast to defend against rising application security (AppSec) attacks, without losing developer momentum or causing interruptions in the software development process.

This year's JMP Cyber 66 report states, "[A] dominant theme in cybersecurity in 2023 was the notion of platformization/consolidation of the security tool stack. The swinging of the pendulum between platforms versus best-of-breed point solutions is perennial, but the macro backdrop has certainly tilted the scales toward consolidation as customers look to reduce costs."

"Contrast is honored to be recognized by Citizens JMP as one of the hottest cybersecurity companies," said Contrast Security CEO Rick Fitz. "During these economically uncertain times, Contrast Runtime Security Platform's unified approach complements what the report called out as a move toward platformization/consolidation of the security tool stack. Organizations are looking to secure their applications and reduce costs, and Contrast is poised to help, with a platform that scales to thousands of apps with fully distributed infrastructure: one that delivers protection and insights in real time, and which enables customers to block attacks targeting zero days, custom code and third-party library vulnerabilities with one platform."

The Contrast Runtime Security Platform provides visibility into a company's security posture and allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives so as to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. To learn more about the platform, please visit the Contrast website.

The Citizens JMP Cyber 66 executive overview, including the Contrast Security listing, can be downloaded here. Contact Citizens JMP to inquire about receiving a copy of the full report.

Contrast Security provides the industry's first and most comprehensive Runtime Security platform, preventing insecure programming in development and blocking attacks targeting zero days and vulnerabilities in production. By embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software, the Contrast Runtime Security Platform eliminates false positives and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance to developers for easy and fast vulnerability remediation, while also blocking attacks targeting zero days and unpatched vulnerabilities in production. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications. Learn more: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/

