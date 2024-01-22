Contrivian Revolutionizes Customer Experience for Global Network Services with Launch of its Sophisticated Client Application, North Star™

The powerful combination of Connectbase and CloudSmartz technology provides unmatched automation and intelligence, enabling Contrivian to optimize its network service design, order, monitor, and management.

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrivian, a global next-generation connectivity provider has selected industry-leading SaaS providers, Connectbase and CloudSmartz, to build and launch Contrivian's customer experience application, North Star™. With the mission to offer a customer first experience, Contrivian is leveraging automation, APIs, and data-driven decision-making to make it easier for multi-national enterprises to buy, monitor, and manage global connectivity. The North Star application, built leveraging Connectbase and CloudSmartz technologies, is the single source of truth for the full network service lifecycle starting with design, ordering, through delivery, performance monitoring, support and renewal.

"The whole idea is to deliver an exceptional customer experience by leveraging automation," explained Grant Kirkwood, CEO, Contrivian. "We want to deliver a personalized experience, giving our customers the information they need to make better decisions when buying and consuming connectivity services. That's why we specifically sought out CloudSmartz and Connectbase. Their expertise and unmatched focus on automation, data, and APIs has made them the perfect allies for Contrivian."

North Star empowers customers to self-serve using a digital experience application that provides full transparency into a customer's entire network service lifecycle. One-click from the integrated dashboard provides the customer with a single user experience for design, buy, monitor and manage capabilities, including:

Design, quote, and order new services

Information about services options available to locations

Status of new order service delivery and turn-up

At-a-glance health and performance of network and provisioned services

Intelligent ticket management

"Contrivian is an organization that understands the value of location truth making available data-driven, location-oriented decisions for its customers," commented Ben Edmond, CEO, Connectbase. "We fundamentally believe that this type of mindset pays significant dividends for a service provider and is the key to unlocking growth within their market. The team at Connectbase is excited to partner with CloudSmartz to support Contrivian in their growth journey."

"The integration of Connectbase's The Connected World with CloudSmartz's Acumen360 software signifies a monumental shift in the range of solutions available to communication service providers (CSPs) of all sizes," said Daniel Wagner, CEO, CloudSmartz. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing superior digital experiences to support greenfield connectivity providers like Contrivian, providing innovative digital initiatives and best-in-class service experience."

This newly formed strategic partnership between Connectbase and CloudSmartz provides CSPs, like Contrivian, with a unified experience solution that digitizes network lifecycle, provides a single source of truth for intelligence and data, improves operations, and fast-tracks service initiatives.

To schedule a Design-Buy-Manage demonstration of Contrivian's NorthStar client application at PTC'24, please visit this link.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.6 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/ .

About Contrivian

Contrivian provides a true premium solution for enterprise customers that absolutely need connectivity for their business. Every solution is custom-designed and built to meet customer requirements, whether it's internet access that leverages multiple access technologies and route optimization or layer 2 Ethernet options with unparalleled redundancy and visibility. Contrivian offers a single contract, a single point of contact, and a single support team in 160+ countries. For more information, visit contrivian.com and follow Contrivian on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/contrivian.

About CloudSmartz

CloudSmartz delivers an award-winning digital customer experience and marketplace platform to accelerate digital transformation for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). The Acumen360™ SaaS platform drives value creation and immediate financial improvements by unlocking customer software-centric automation and orchestration, transforming CSPs into customer-first digital service providers by optimizing business intelligence, digitizing operations, and generating revenue opportunities through a unified service experience. Encompassing over 30 years of telecom and software-industry experience, CloudSmartz has accelerated innovative solutions with over 50 CSPs around the world since 2012. For more information, visit cloudsmartz.com and follow CloudSmartz on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/cloudsmartz.

SOURCE Connectbase