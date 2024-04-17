Connectbase Welcomes Vorboss, Leading UK Fiber Provider, to Its Ecosystem

BOSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the leading global marketplace for buying and selling connectivity, is thrilled to announce the addition of Vorboss to its global ecosystem of network providers. Vorboss brings full fiber coverage to London, and is the only UK network offering 10Gbps, 25Gbps, and 100Gbps Direct Internet Access and Point-to-Point options.

The partnership will make Vorboss's unique network capability readily available to global companies looking to establish or enhance their connectivity in central London.

Vorboss's extensive network infrastructure covers one of the most densely populated commercial regions in the world, providing affordable, high-speed connectivity designed with the future in mind. What sets Vorboss apart is its commitment to quality and reliability and it prides itself on its in-house team of experts who undergo rigorous training in the Vorboss Academy.

"We are excited to welcome Vorboss to the Connectbase ecosystem," says Edison Smith, VP Sales EMEA at Connectbase. "Their reputation for delivering high-quality connectivity solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to connect buyers and sellers and ultimately provide customers with access to quality providers worldwide."

Vorboss specializes in serving businesses in London's data-intensive sectors, including media, broadcasting, financial services, hospitality, healthcare, and more. Their focus on reliability, speed, resilience, and security has earned them a loyal customer base and positioned them as a trusted provider in the UK market.

"The partnership with Connectbase is a valuable opportunity for Vorboss to expand our reach and tap into international demand for high-quality connectivity solutions," says Tim Creswick, Founding CEO at Vorboss. "Partners are fundamental to the way we do business, ensuring we connect customers in the way that works best for them. We are committed to delivering exceptional service that sets us apart from other networks in the capital, and we look forward to using Connectbase's platform to connect with wholesale customers worldwide."

With Vorboss's comprehensive network coverage and Connectbase's global marketplace, customers can expect enhanced access to reliable and high-speed connectivity solutions tailored to their specific needs. Together, Vorboss and Connectbase are poised to drive innovation and empower businesses around the world with seamless connectivity.

For more information about Connectbase and its ecosystem members, please visit www.connectbase.com.

About Connectbase:

Connectbase is the global marketplace for buying and selling connectivity. Connectbase is the leading platform for the industry, designed to streamline interactions between buyers and sellers across the globe. With a focus on simplifying connectivity and enhancing the procurement process, Connectbase offers a dynamic and comprehensive ecosystem for all connectivity stakeholders. The Connected World platform serves over 300 providers globally, profiling 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

About Vorboss:

Vorboss is a network purpose-built for London's most ambitious businesses. Designed with London's future in mind, it is providing businesses direct access to critical fibre infrastructure, with simple, transparent pricing. Vorboss is unique in owning its network and service end-to-end, and offers 10Gbps and 100Gbps connections. Vorboss is part of the Fern Trading Group, advised by Octopus Investments, and is investing over £250 million into its fibre network.

The company operates an in-house academy to train its engineers and technicians to offer a career path to people with little or no telecoms experience. Building an inclusive and diverse workforce is a top priority for the business, especially to address the industry's significant gender imbalance. More than a third of Vorboss' engineer workforce is female. The Sunday Times has recently recognised it as one of the Best Places to Work in the UK and Best Places to Work for Women.

