Control Devices Acquires Solenoid Solutions

Acquisition Expands Flow Control Platform Through Complementary Products

ST. LOUIS, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Devices, a portfolio company of HBM Holdings, today announced the acquisition of Solenoid Solutions. The acquisition expands Control Devices' product range and strengthens its position in key markets, while further enhancing HBM Holdings' depth of expertise in the engineered flow control space.

The addition of Solenoid Solutions brings complementary product lines, specialized solenoid valve technology, and strong product development capabilities to Control Devices. Solenoid Solutions offers industry-leading 2-way, 3-way, and proportional solenoid valves and manifolds. By combining Solenoid Solutions' design, development, and manufacturing with Control Devices' existing capabilities, the company increases its product breadth and advances its ability to deliver integrated solutions to the customer.

"This acquisition reflects another example of our long-term growth strategy and our continued commitment to serving our customers," said Jim Norris, President and CEO of Control Devices. "Solenoid Solutions strengthens our capabilities, expands our product and brand portfolio, and enhances our ability to deliver reliable, system-critical solutions across the markets we serve."

The combination also creates new avenues for growth. Control Devices' established commercial organization will extend the reach of Solenoid Solutions' products, expanding opportunities across its customer base in critical end markets and applications including medical, food service and appliance, instrumentation, industrial cooling systems, and transportation. Solenoid Solutions' vertically integrated operations will further complement Control Devices' manufacturing footprint.

Solenoid Solutions, located in Erie, Pennsylvania, is recognized for its technical expertise and innovative approach to solenoid valve technology, serving a range of industrial applications with high-performance, reliable solutions. The company's capabilities and product offerings are a robust strategic fit for Control Devices as it continues to build a leading portfolio of engineered flow control solutions.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information about Control Devices or HBM Holdings, please visit www.cdivalve.com or www.hbmholdings.com.

ABOUT CONTROL DEVICES

Control Devices, an HBM Holdings company headquartered in Greater St. Louis, is a leading designer and manufacturer of engineered flow control solutions in the compressed gas, compressed air, oil & gas, and liquid controls markets. The company offers custom valves and flow control solutions for companies who place a premium on quality. Control Devices leverages operational excellence and technical expertise to deliver trustworthy flow control products and innovative solutions that protect life and our planet.

ABOUT HBM HOLDINGS

HBM Holdings is a privately held global conglomerate focused on strategically acquiring and partnering with middle-market industrial companies. HBM companies develop, manufacture, and deliver high-performance solutions for essential industries worldwide. HBM'S portfolio of companies includes MLC, HarperLove, Control Devices, Schafer Industries and Calcium Products.

SOURCE Control Devices