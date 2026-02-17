Control Point Associates, Inc. Acquires Borbas Surveying & Mapping

Control Point Associates significantly expands its New Jersey operations and specialized surveying capabilities with the acquisition of Borbas Surveying & Mapping, providing clients with enhanced technology, resources, and uninterrupted service.

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Point Associates, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Borbas Surveying & Mapping, a New Jersey-based firm specializing in surveying and digital mapping. This strategic move strengthens CPA's regional presence and expands its technical capabilities across infrastructure, environmental, and industrial markets, while enhancing service capacity for clients. To learn more about this acquisition and Control Point Associates' expanded services, please visit https://www.cpasurvey.com/ .

About Borbas Surveying & Mapping

CPA Services

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boonton, New Jersey, Borbas Surveying & Mapping has a long-standing reputation for providing precision surveying, digital mapping, and facility documentation services. The firm supports public and private sector clients, delivering advanced geospatial data solutions for environmental, transportation, and industrial projects.

"We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for all Borbas clients and ongoing projects," said Richard A. Butkus, Jr., President / Managing Partner; "they will now benefit from Control Point Associates' expanded technology platform, extensive operational resources, and regional support network, all while maintaining the continuity of the high-quality service they expect."

Strategic Expansion of Capabilities

The integration of the Borbas team into Control Point Associates brings decades of specialized experience and enhances CPA's capacity to serve a broader client base. This acquisition expands access to advanced technology, additional staffing resources, and multi-office support, reinforcing CPA's commitment to delivering comprehensive geospatial solutions. The combined expertise will further strengthen CPA's offerings in precision surveying and digital mapping.

Ensuring Client and Team Continuity

The Borbas team will continue its operations as part of Control Point Associates, ensuring a seamless transition for existing clients and ongoing projects. Clients will benefit from CPA's expanded technology platform, operational resources, and regional support network, while maintaining the continuity of service they expect from the Borbas team. This integration underscores a commitment to continued excellence and growth in the surveying and digital mapping sector.

Media Contact: Kayleen Arguello, [email protected]

Control Point Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of professional land surveying and geospatial services, combining advanced technology with decades of field expertise. With over 30 years of experience, 12 office locations spanning the East Coast, and a team of more than 225 professionals, CPA supports projects primarily across the Eastern United States while traveling wherever clients need them.The firm offers a full range of solutions, including boundary and topographic surveys, ALTA/NSPS Land Title Surveys, 3D Laser Scanning, Mobile LiDAR, UAV data acquisition and mapping, GIS, and subsurface utility engineering. Serving industries such as construction, energy, infrastructure, and land development, Control Point Associates is known for delivering accuracy, efficiency, and long-term value on complex, high-impact projects.

SOURCE Control Point Associates, Inc.