CONTROLTEK Announces Advancement of Wade Holman to Vice President Strategic Accounts, North America

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in retail asset protection, RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, and tamper-evident packaging is proud to announce the promotion of Wade Holman to Vice President of Strategic Accounts, North America. In his new role, Wade will oversee the strategic direction and growth of key accounts, continuing to drive CONTROLTEK's mission of delivering innovative security solutions to retailers.

Wade Holman, Vice President Strategic Accounts, North America at CONTROLTEK

Wade has been an integral part of the CONTROLTEK team for the past three years, serving as the Director of Sales for the Canada Division. His leadership and dedication have been pivotal in expanding CONTROLTEK's presence in the Canadian market, achieving significant milestones in customer satisfaction and revenue growth.

Rod Diplock, CEO of CONTROLTEK, expressed his confidence in Wade's new role: "Wade has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our customers' needs. His promotion to Vice President of Strategic Accounts, North America, is a testament to his hard work and commitment to our mission. I am excited to see Wade take on this new challenge and continue to drive our growth and success."

Wade Holman also shared his enthusiasm for the new position: "I am honored to step into this role and look forward to building stronger relationships with our strategic accounts across North America. CONTROLTEK's dedication to innovation and customer focus has always inspired me, and I am committed to advancing our goals and delivering outstanding value to our clients."

CONTROLTEK continues to experience robust growth, driven by its unwavering focus on customer-centric, EAS & RFID loss prevention and asset protection solutions. The promotion of Wade Holman underscores the company's commitment to nurturing talent and reinforcing its leadership team to better serve its clients and meet the evolving needs of the retail industry.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises. For more information, visit controltekusa.com.

Media Contact: Kim Scott, [email protected]

SOURCE CONTROLTEK