CONTROLTEK Announces Appointment of Brian Gross as Chief Financial Officer

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader specializing in retail asset protection, RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, and tamper-evident packaging, proudly announces the appointment of Brian Gross as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Brian Gross has been an integral part of the CONTROLTEK team, previously serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), he has consistently driven results, streamlined processes, and fostered collaboration across departments. His promotion to CFO is a testament to his exceptional leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to excellence.

"We are thrilled to announce Brian Gross as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Tom Meehan, President at CONTROLTEK. "Brian's proven track record and leadership abilities make him the perfect fit for this role. We have full confidence in his ability to lead our financial initiatives and drive our company towards even greater success."

Brian Gross expressed his excitement about this advancement, "I enjoy being a part of a team dedicated to innovation and growth and I am honored to be appointed Chief Financial Officer. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to continue to drive financial strategies that will propel and ensure our company's sustainable success."

As CFO, Brian will be responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of CONTROLTEK and he will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's financial strategy, ensuring continued growth, and maintaining financial stability.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises. For more information, visit controltekusa.com.

