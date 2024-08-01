CONTROLTEK Announces Tom Meehan as New CEO, Elevating Leadership to Drive Strategic Vision and Innovation

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in retail asset protection, RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, and tamper-evident packaging is proud to announce the appointment of Tom Meehan as Chief Executive Officer. This transition marks a significant milestone in CONTROLTEK's journey, as Tom shifts from his role as President to guide the company's strategic vision and continued growth.

Tom Meehan has been with CONTROLTEK since 2017, previously serving as President where he played a pivotal role in overseeing day-to-day operations, managing key business areas, and fostering company culture. Under his leadership, CONTROLTEK has achieved remarkable advancements in tamper-evident packaging, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS), and RFID solutions, setting new industry standards.

Rod Diplock, Founder and Advisor at CONTROLTEK, expressed his enthusiasm for the transition: "Tom has been a driving force behind CONTROLTEK's success and growth. His deep industry knowledge, strategic insight, and commitment to innovation have positioned us as a leader in security solutions. We are confident that Tom's transition to CEO will further propel CONTROLTEK to new heights and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners."

Tom Meehan shared his vision for the future: "I am honored to take on the role of CEO and excited about the opportunities ahead. My focus will be on enhancing our strategic direction, driving innovation, and ensuring sustainable growth. I look forward to leading our talented team and building on the strong foundation we have established to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

As CEO, Tom will continue to lead CONTROLTEK's efforts in advancing security technology and business operations, leveraging RFID, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to address dynamic security challenges and support our clients in their digital transformation journey. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping the company's future and reinforcing its position as a global leader in security solutions.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises. For more information, visit controltekusa.com.

