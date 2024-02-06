CONTROLTEK Appoints Cate Manfe as Segment Development Manager for Retail Solutions

News provided by

CONTROLTEK

06 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader specializing in retail asset protection, RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, and tamper-evident packaging, proudly introduces Cate Manfe as the new Segment Development Manager for Retail Solutions. With a robust background in sales and marketing, Manfe brings unparalleled expertise, reinforcing CONTROLTEK's dedication to serving the retail industry.

David Brothers, Senior Director of Global Sales at CONTROLTEK, expresses enthusiasm about Cate's appointment, stating, "Manfe's expertise is invaluable in our mission to provide solutions that protect. Her role is pivotal in ensuring our retail partners receive unparalleled support and innovative solutions."

"I encountered CONTROLTEK at a trade show two years ago and was impressed by their professional and welcoming team. Further experiences confirmed their excellent reputation, values, service, and products," shared Cate Manfe, the newly appointed Segment Development Manager of Retail Solutions. "The timing in my career fits perfectly for a new growth opportunity. I am beyond thrilled to contribute my expertise, learn more about the surveillance and security industry, and assist our customers in solving problems!"

Tom Meehan, CFI, President of CONTROLTEK, adds, "Cate's addition aligns seamlessly with our commitment to excellence. We are confident that her insights will drive impactful strides in addressing the evolving challenges of the retail landscape."

In her new role, Cate Manfe leverages extensive experience in sales and marketing to navigate the dynamic retail landscape. As an industry expert, Manfe is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing challenges faced by retail partners. Her primary focus is to enhance support for retail partners by identifying tailored solutions for their challenges, and keeping a vigilant eye on current retail challenges while strategically positioning partners for future success.

Prior to joining CONTROLTEK, Manfe spent the past several years in roles in Sales and Marketing at a video surveillance solutions company.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises. For more information, visit controltekusa.com.

Media Contact: Kim Scott, [email protected]

SOURCE CONTROLTEK

Also from this source

CONTROLTEK Elevates Boston Hubbard to Segment Development Manager for RFID Solutions

CONTROLTEK Elevates Boston Hubbard to Segment Development Manager for RFID Solutions

CONTROLTEK, a global leader specializing in retail asset protection, RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, and tamper-evident packaging,...
CONTROLTEK Facilitates Two-Day Design Thinking Workshop at Rite Aid Innovation Center

CONTROLTEK Facilitates Two-Day Design Thinking Workshop at Rite Aid Innovation Center

CONTROLTEK, a global leader in retail asset protection, RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions and tamper-evident packaging recently...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.