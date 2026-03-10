CONTROLTEK Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Customer-Driven Growth

Industry leader reflects on five decades of protecting assets and empowering organizations through tamper-evident packaging and technology solutions

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in tamper-evident packaging and technology solutions, today announced it is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of innovation, customer partnership, and industry leadership.

CONTROLTEK Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation & Customer Driven Growth

For 50 years, CONTROLTEK has helped organizations protect what matters most through tamper-evident security packaging, retail asset protection, and intelligent visibility solutions. By integrating technologies such as RFID, machine vision, AI, and sensor fusion, the company delivers innovative, scalable solutions that enable retailers, financial institutions, logistics providers, and other organizations to strengthen security, improve operational efficiency, and operate with confidence.

"Fifty years ago, we started CONTROLTEK with a simple goal: create solutions that customers could trust to protect what matters to them the most," said Rod Diplock, Founder and Advisor of CONTROLTEK. "Seeing how the company has grown and evolved over the years is incredibly rewarding. What makes me most proud is that the core values we started with innovation, reliability, and a deep commitment to customers continue to guide CONTROLTEK today."

Over the past five decades, CONTROLTEK has grown from a specialized provider into a global organization with strong manufacturing capabilities, scalable distribution, and a reputation for reliable execution. These capabilities allow the company to deliver high-performance solutions quickly and consistently to customers around the world.

"What makes this anniversary meaningful is not just our longevity, but the trust our customers have placed in us for five decades," said Tom Meehan, CFI, CEO of CONTROLTEK. "Our success has always come from listening to customers, solving real problems, and delivering solutions they can rely on every day while helping them prepare for what comes next."

Throughout its history, CONTROLTEK has continued to evolve alongside the industries it serves. The company has expanded its portfolio across tamper-evident packaging, asset protection technologies, and RFID-enabled visibility solutions, helping organizations address new risks while improving operational performance.

"As we celebrate 50 years, we see this milestone as the foundation for what comes next," said Kim Scott, Vice President of Strategy at CONTROLTEK. "The future will be driven by intelligence, visibility, and smarter technologies. By building on our expertise, CONTROLTEK is uniquely positioned to help our customers gain deeper insight, strengthen protection, and operate more intelligently."

In addition to innovation and technology, CONTROLTEK continues to invest in sustainability and responsible manufacturing, developing materials and processes that help customers meet environmental goals while maintaining the performance and reliability required in security-critical environments.

