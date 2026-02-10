CONTROLTEK Recognized as 'Pervasive Player' in the Global RFID Market by MarketsandMarkets

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in RFID enabled asset tracking and inventory management, retail asset protection, and security packaging solutions, has been recognized as a 'Pervasive Player' in the global RFID market by MarketsandMarkets, a leading industry research and advisory firm.

The designation highlights CONTROLTEK's growing impact across retail, manufacturing, logistics, and aerospace, where its RFID solutions help organizations improve inventory accuracy, strengthen asset visibility, and drive smarter operational decisions.

CONTROLTEK delivers a technology-agnostic approach to RFID, enabling customers to design deployments tailored to their environments rather than being limited to a single platform or system.

"Recognition like this validates the work our teams do every day to solve real operational challenges for our customers," said Tom Meehan, CFI, CEO of CONTROLTEK. "Our focus isn't just on deploying technology, it's on delivering measurable outcomes. When you connect asset visibility with actionable data, you create better decisions, stronger performance, and more resilient operations."

Across more than 10,000 customer locations globally, CONTROLTEK's RFID solutions support applications including:

Inventory and supply chain management

Real-time location

Item-level asset tracking

Work-in-progress visibility

Loss detection and presence verification

Enterprise-wide operational intelligence

As organizations accelerate digital transformation and seek scalable, data-driven operations, advanced RFID capabilities are becoming essential to increasing accuracy, reducing loss, and improving profitability. CONTROLTEK continues to invest in innovation, partnerships, and integrated solutions that make RFID practical, reliable, and easy to scale.

"This recognition reflects the strategy behind how we build and deliver solutions," said Kim Scott, Vice President of Strategy and Marketing. "We take a technology-agnostic, customer-first approach so every RFID deployment is designed for real-world environments, not a one-size-fits-all model. That's what allows us to create lasting business impact."

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in RFID enabled asset tracking and inventory management, retail asset protection, and security packaging solutions. For 50 years, CONTROLTEK has partnered with businesses to help them secure their operations, reduce theft, and improve efficiency with innovative products and services. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions help retailers, financial institutions, government agencies, and manufacturers protect their assets and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises. For more information, visit controltekusa.com.

