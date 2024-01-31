CONTROLTEK Elevates Boston Hubbard to Segment Development Manager for RFID Solutions

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader specializing in retail asset protection, RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, and tamper-evident packaging, proudly announces the promotion of Boston Hubbard to the role of Segment Development Manager for RFID Solutions. Serving as a Strategic Account Manager for the past two years, Boston has consistently demonstrated his commitment to serving our retail partners and providing innovative solutions and technical expertise around RFID and EAS technology.

David Brothers, Senior Director of Global Sales at CONTROLTEK, states, "Boston has played a crucial role in driving, maintaining, and providing solutions for our retail partners in his previous role. As he takes the lead in our RFID sector, we are confident in his ability to continue delivering exceptional results and contributing to the growth of our RFID solutions."

"At CONTROLTEK, our dedication to pushing boundaries, driving excellence, and shaping the future of RFID technology is ultimately centered around providing unparalleled value to our clients." said Boston Hubbard. "I am thrilled for this opportunity to ensure more businesses are equipped with the technology to optimize their operations today while setting them up for the future."

Tom Meehan, CFI, President of CONTROLTEK, adds, "This advancement aligns seamlessly with our commitment to fostering talent within our organization. His technological experience and dedication in serving our clients make him the ideal candidate to lead our RFID sector and enable businesses to leverage RFID technology for enhanced operations."

In his previous role as a Strategic Account Manager, Boston Hubbard drove and maintained solutions, along with providing technical expertise around RFID and EAS technology to CONTROLTEK's National Enterprise Accounts. His support and contribution to outbound business development across retail, banking, aerospace, and manufacturing have been instrumental in expanding CONTROLTEK's presence across diverse sectors.

In his new role as Segment Development Manager for RFID Solutions, Boston will focus specifically on leading the RFID sector of the business. His expertise will play a vital role in empowering businesses to optimize their operations through the strategic implementation of RFID technology.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises. For more information, visit controltekusa.com.

