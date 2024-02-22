CONTROLTEK Elevates Support as Innovate Level Partnership with Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader specializing in retail asset protection, RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, and tamper-evident packaging, proudly announces its elevation to an Innovate Level Partner with the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC). This partnership reflects CONTROLTEK's commitment to advancing the field of loss prevention and asset protection within the retail industry.

LPRC's diverse membership and strong partnerships are foundational to its success in fostering collaboration and innovation. As an Innovate Partner and Advisory Panel member, CONTROLTEK will actively contribute to the development of more effective and highly advanced solutions, share best practices, and collaborate with other members and partners to create a safer and more profitable environment for the retail industry.

Tom Meehan, CFI , President of CONTROLTEK, expresses enthusiasm about the expanded partnership, stating, "We believe in and support the impactful work The Loss Prevention Research Council is doing to move the retail industry forward and their approach of using research to find evidence-based solutions aligns with CONTROLTEK's goals."

Read Hayes, PhD , Director of LPRC, shares his perspective on the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to welcome CONTROLTEK as an Innovate Partner and Advisory Panel member. Their expertise in EAS asset protection and RFID solutions will undoubtedly enrich the collaborative efforts within our growing community. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and create impactful solutions for the challenges faced by the retail sector."

As an Innovate Level Partner, CONTROLTEK joins forces with LPRC and its members to shape the future of loss prevention, leveraging collective knowledge and experience to stay at the forefront of industry advancements.

About Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC)

LPRC is a leading research organization of over 240 corporations committed to driving innovation and creating practical solutions to enhance the safety and profitability of the retail industry. Through collaboration, research, and partnerships, LPRC brings together retailers, solution providers, and researchers to address challenges and advance the field of loss prevention. For more information, visit lpresearch.org.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises. For more information, visit controltekusa.com.

