CONTROLTEK Expands Domestic Manufacturing Capabilities

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in tamper-evident packaging, retail asset protection and RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities and specialty flexible packaging in its Livermore, CA facility. This expansion enables CONTROLTEK to better serve its clients domestically and continue innovating in the flexible packaging market.

"The expansion of our facility in Livermore, CA, further strengthens our commitment to excellence, flexibility, and business continuity." said Brian Gross, CONTROLTEK's chief operating officer. "Having strategically placed facilities worldwide allows for redundancies enabling us to provide uninterrupted service to our customers, even in the face of adversity that may affect any one location."

"At CONTROLTEK, we prioritize being at the forefront of flexible packaging solutions," said Tom Meehan, CFI, president of CONTROLTEK. "This expansion not only advances our product offering and service for our customers, but it also drives industry-wide innovation."

New automated equipment allows CONTROLTEK to increase capacity and improve product quality while reducing turnaround times. This expansion also includes additional space for warehousing and inventory management processes. As a result of these additional capabilities, CONTROLTEK can ensure that their products remain competitively priced while still meeting all customers' expectations for quality assurance.

As a leader in the industry for nearly 50 years, CONTROLTEK understands the importance of maintaining a competitive edge through innovation and investment. With this expansion, they are continuing their mission of providing customers with high-quality products backed by exceptional customer service standards.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises.

Media Contact: Kim Scott, [email protected]

SOURCE CONTROLTEK