CONTROLTEK Expands Domestic Manufacturing Capabilities

News provided by

CONTROLTEK

22 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in tamper-evident packaging, retail asset protection and RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities and specialty flexible packaging in its Livermore, CA facility. This expansion enables CONTROLTEK to better serve its clients domestically and continue innovating in the flexible packaging market.

"The expansion of our facility in Livermore, CA, further strengthens our commitment to excellence, flexibility, and business continuity." said Brian Gross, CONTROLTEK's chief operating officer. "Having strategically placed facilities worldwide allows for redundancies enabling us to provide uninterrupted service to our customers, even in the face of adversity that may affect any one location."

"At CONTROLTEK, we prioritize being at the forefront of flexible packaging solutions," said Tom Meehan, CFI, president of CONTROLTEK. "This expansion not only advances our product offering and service for our customers, but it also drives industry-wide innovation."

New automated equipment allows CONTROLTEK to increase capacity and improve product quality while reducing turnaround times. This expansion also includes additional space for warehousing and inventory management processes. As a result of these additional capabilities, CONTROLTEK can ensure that their products remain competitively priced while still meeting all customers' expectations for quality assurance.

As a leader in the industry for nearly 50 years, CONTROLTEK understands the importance of maintaining a competitive edge through innovation and investment. With this expansion, they are continuing their mission of providing customers with high-quality products backed by exceptional customer service standards.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises.

Media Contact: Kim Scott, [email protected]

SOURCE CONTROLTEK

Also from this source

David Brothers Advances to Senior Director of Global Sales at CONTROLTEK

New Tom's Tek Tips Series for Keeping Your Kids Safe in the Digital Age

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.