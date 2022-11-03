CONTROLTEK to Facilitate Design Thinking Interactive Workshop at Americas Cash Cycle Seminar

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a leader in the cash security industry, and a sponsor at the Americas Cash Cycle Seminar in San Diego will facilitate the Design Thinking Interactive Workshop: Let's Get Coin Moving on Monday, November 14 at 1:00pm PST.

During the workshop delegates will participate in the CONTROLTEK Design Thinking method, an innovative problem-solving process for reaching more human-centric solutions.

"We look forward to guiding ACCS attendees through this interactive workshop to look at industry challenges differently," said Tom Meehan, president at CONTROLTEK. "The CONTROLTEK Design Thinking method differs from traditional solution development because it emphasizes understanding the user, challenging preconceived notions, and redefining problems in order to come up with different strategies that might not have been obvious at first."

"At Currency Research, we look for opportunities to enhance the conference experience" said Shaun Ferrari, vice president at Currency Research. "This interactive workshop arms attendees with a new understanding of Design Thinking and a set of tools that can be applied in their work after they leave the conference."

Americas Cash Cycle Seminar, presented by Currency Research, offers insights and strategies to streamline processes, learn valuable solutions and best practices, network with cash industry peers and more. It is attended by representatives of central banks, commercial banks, cash management companies and technology partners.

To learn more about and register for Americas Cash Cycle Seminar and the Design Thinking Interactive Workshop, visit: currencyresearch.com.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises.

About Currency Research and Cash Cycle Seminar

Currency Research (CR) is an international organization that believes education and communication are fundamental to growth and innovation within the cash and payments industries. The Cash Cycle Seminar is the premier global seminar for commercial cash management, distribution and circulation bringing together stakeholders in cash circulation to share perspectives, strategies, and best practices for the betterment of the industry.

