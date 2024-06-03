CONTROLTEK to Unveil Enhanced Exit Solution with Real-Time SMS Alerting at NRF Protect

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in tamper-evident packaging, retail asset protection, and RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, will officially unveil its Enhanced Exit RFID solution at NRF Protect in Long Beach, CA, June 4-6, 2024.

Enhanced Exit is a powerful tool for retailers to detect and prevent theft in real-time while providing critical insights into store operations.

"Retailers today face unprecedented challenges in protecting their assets from both internal and external theft," said Tom Meehan, CFI, President at CONTROLTEK. "Enhanced Exit takes retailers' loss prevention strategy to the next level with the integration of RFID technology to understand at an item level what is leaving the store and alerting them in real-time when it does, so they can take action."

"Enhanced Exit's integration with existing systems and its ability to provide real-time data have been game-changers for our retail partners," added David Brothers, Senior Director of Global Sales at CONTROLTEK. "The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive by retailers who have implemented this solution. What we're hearing is that its reliability and effectiveness have aided in identifying theft events in real-time, speeding up their investigations."

By leveraging RFID technology, Enhanced Exit offers real-time monitoring of store exits, high-theft areas, and unauthorized zones, empowering retailers to take proactive measures against theft. The solution arms retailers with:

- Real-Time Notifications: Enhanced Exit provides immediate alerts by email or SMS message when items leave the store or move outside designated zones or into unauthorized areas such as employee break areas, restrooms, fitting rooms, or back-of-house exits.

- Dynamic Alerting Capabilities: The system's dynamic alerting capabilities allow retailers to determine notifications based on their determined parameters such as high-theft items or when multiple items exit simultaneously.

- Seamless Integration: This solution seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure, including point-of-sale and video monitoring systems, to distinguish between purchased and stolen items, streamlining investigations and enhancing overall security.

CONTROLTEK will conduct live demos of Enhanced Exit at booth 1237 at the NRF Protect Conference, June 4-6, 2024. For more information about Enhanced Exit or to see how it can enhance your store, schedule a demo by contacting a representative at [email protected].

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises. For more information, visit controltekusa.com.

Media Contact: Kim Scott, [email protected]

SOURCE CONTROLTEK