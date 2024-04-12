CONTROLTEK Welcomes Dan Davies as Director of Technical Operations

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader specializing in retail asset protection, RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, and tamper-evident packaging, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dan Davies, CFI as its new Director of Technical Operations. With over 25 years of experience in retail asset protection and a proven track record of leadership, Dan joins CONTROLTEK at an exciting time of growth and innovation.

In his new role at CONTROLTEK, Dan will be responsible for driving customer advocacy, refining the Project Management process, and maximizing efficiencies across the organization's technical operations.

"I am thrilled to be joining CONTROLTEK and to be part of a company that is at the forefront of innovation in retail and banking security solutions," said Dan Davies. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to contribute to the continued success and growth of CONTROLTEK."

Tom Meehan, CFI, President of CONTROLTEK, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Dan Davies to the CONTROLTEK team. With his wealth of knowledge and experience in retail asset protection, we are confident that Dan will play a pivotal role in driving our technical operations forward and ensuring that we continue to provide the highest level of service to our customers."

Dan Davies' appointment underscores CONTROLTEK's commitment to excellence and its dedication to strengthening its leadership team to better serve its customers and drive continued growth in the industry.

Prior to joining CONTROLTEK, Dan has served as the corporate Director of Asset Protection Solutions at Rite Aid, overseeing the Physical Security and Analytics teams as well as leading special projects initiatives. Throughout his extensive career, Dan has held various leadership roles in both Corporate and Field environments, with previous experience at retail giants like Target and Sears.

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises. For more information, visit controltekusa.com.

Media Contact: Kim Scott, [email protected]

SOURCE CONTROLTEK