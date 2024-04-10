ControlUp Appoints Becca Chambers as Chief Communications Officer

Communications strategist and thought leader will scale brand visibility and drive awareness as the company reimagines Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , at the forefront of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced Becca Chambers as its new Chief Communications Officer. Chambers brings over 15 years of experience building technology brands and leading strategic communications for enterprise software companies. She is well-positioned to shape the next phase of ControlUp's story, showcasing the high-growth company's unique value, positioning, and vision for the DEX industry.

Becca Chambers, Chief Communications Officer, ControlUp

In this role, Chambers will lead end-to-end communications strategies that help customers, partners, and employees connect with ControlUp's innovative products and vision for DEX. Chambers will be responsible for all of ControlUp's global communications, including external media and analyst relations, internal communications, social media, executive communications, and brand storytelling.

"As our past two quarters have shown, ControlUp has the opportunity not only to lead the DEX market category but to define its evolution," said Jed Ayres, CEO, ControlUp. "Our product value continues to set us apart, and we needed a marketing communications innovator with a proven track record to highlight our success and tell our story. Becca is more than we could have asked for, and we are thrilled to add her to our growing leadership team. Her communications expertise will no doubt be instrumental in reaching our goals for global expansion."

Chambers is an in-demand thought leader and marketer specializing in technology scale-ups in the end user computer (EUC) and cybersecurity industries. With expansive experience ranging from Fortune 500 companies to early and late-stage ventures, new upstarts, and PE-backed enterprises, Chambers has a versatile skill set that has been integral to eight successful tech M&A transitions from both the buyer and seller perspectives. She is highly regarded for creating and elevating exceptional teams, as well as deftly navigating complex change and crisis scenarios.

"Digital employee experience has never been more important, and we're in a moment in the global workforce where employers that get this right will outpace their competitors," Chambers said. "An effective employee experience is no longer a 'nice-to-have'—it's a must. As a communications leader, I've always been passionate about creating strong, inclusive employee experiences through communications and engagement. The opportunity to combine my passion for employee experience with ControlUp's mission to deliver a superior digital employee experience is a gift. I'm thrilled to join an exceptional team and look forward to telling our exciting story to the world."

Well known for her advocacy of neurodiversity in the workplace, Chambers has been featured in publications including The Wall Street Journal , The New York Post , Forbes , and Fast Company , among others. She's a regular podcast guest where, in addition to speaking about the competitive advantages of neurodiversity in the workplace, she also passionately advocates the value of elevating communications leaders to the C-suite. Her advocacy also extends to pancreatic cancer, where Chambers leads the Marketing Communications team for the San Francisco Affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) , and has helped raise nearly a million dollars for pancreatic cancer research since 2018.

Prior to joining ControlUp, Chambers served as SVP of Global Brand and Communications for Alludo, leading brand and communications for it and its subsidiary brands like Parallels, WinZip, CorelDRAW, and MindManager. Chambers has also held leadership positions at Ivanti, MobileIron, Idaptive, Centrify, and McAfee (Intel Security), and currently serves as a board advisor to multiple cybersecurity startups.

As Chief Communications Officer at ControlUp, Chambers reports to Steven Hua, Chief Marketing Officer.

About ControlUp

ControlUp reimagines Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management with true real-time visibility, enabling 20X faster issue resolution on any desktop, any application, anywhere. We empower IT to focus on elevation, not escalation, by equipping them with actionable, true AI-driven insights and proactive remediation tools to drive unbounded productivity for IT teams and employees. Nearly 2,000 customers across the globe trust ControlUp, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100. Learn more at https://www.controlup.com .

