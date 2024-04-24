ControlUp Humanizes the Digital Employee Experience with Enhancements to ControlUp Edge DX

Enhanced employee dashboards look beyond performance metrics to elevate employee engagement and improve how IT organizations measure operational excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , at the forefront of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced enhancements to ControlUp Edge DX , the solution that reduces IT support costs for physical desktops by identifying, resolving, and preventing problems that device management software can't. For organizations seeking to elevate operational excellence and improve employee engagement, Edge DX now features advanced employee dashboards and scoring, employee sentiment enhancements, and a GenAI-powered chatbot to democratize the remediation process for intuitive issue resolution by IT staff at any level.

"Today's IT leaders need to be able to get off of the 'break-fix treadmill' so they can focus on the strategic, mission-critical initiatives that deliver greater business value," said Simon Townsend, Field CTO, ControlUp. "They also need to be able to look beyond device performance metrics to truly see employee sentiment and engagement data to humanize the computing experience. With enhancements to ControlUp Edge DX, we are not only reducing the mean-time-to-resolution, but we are also giving IT the unified workflow optimization they need to make IT more human-centric, autonomous, and proactive. The result is an elevated DEX that puts people first."

Employee engagement has proven to be directly correlated to the value employees experience with their workplace technology. According to Forrester's Future of Work Survey, 2023[1], "…workers are much more likely to be engaged when they have the information, tools, and technology needed to do their jobs. Highly engaged employees are twice as likely to agree that they can easily access the information they need to do their job and report having the correct technology than workers with low engagement. They're also twice as likely to report being satisfied when their collaboration tools are effective, and feel supported by their service desk."

With the latest iteration of ControlUp Edge DX, released earlier this month, ControlUp is empowering strategic IT organizations in four key areas:

Advanced Employee Experience Dashboards and Scoring – ControlUp experience scores transform how IT organizations measure their operational excellence by focusing on the impact to the end user. Prioritizing faster issue resolution over simply collecting data, Edge DX dashboards enable IT admins to identify which devices or apps are causing issues and understand end users' experience. The enhanced scoring system also works smartly—paying more attention to apps that users actively use. Additionally, data from VDI and DaaS sessions is integrated for comprehensive insights, score trends, and other important granular details.



Enhanced Employee Sentiment Surveys – Giving IT teams the ability to look beyond performance metrics into the data that drives employee engagement, Edge DX now delivers qualitative sentiment surveys. Introduces asset and survey libraries that are one-time, recurring, or on-demand. Surveys can be distributed in a randomized manner across the employee base, exclusively targeted with user exclusions, or segmented based on device groups.



GenAI-Powered Chatbot – Delivering intuitive responses based on conversational context, IT teams of any level expertise can get the insights they need into devices, unified communication and collaboration and installed applications with simple natural-language searches. The chatbot generated answers not only in text form but also various graphs, charts, tables, and maps.



Cost Savings Dashboard – To quantify the value of DEX initiatives, the ControlUp cost savings dashboard delivers insights into automations, remediation, and remote assistance sessions for physical endpoints, VDI, and DaaS to demonstrate time savings and IT labor costs for end user projects.

Availability

The latest version of ControlUp Edge DX with these enhanced features and capabilities was released earlier this month. For more information and to start a free trial, visit https://www.controlup.com/products/physical-desktops/.

About ControlUp

ControlUp reimagines Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management with true real-time visibility, enabling 20X faster issue resolution on any desktop, any application, anywhere. We empower IT to focus on elevation, not escalation, by equipping them with actionable, true AI-driven insights and proactive remediation tools to drive unbounded productivity for IT teams and employees. Nearly 2,000 customers across the globe trust ControlUp, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100. Learn more at https://www.controlup.com .

1 Forrester, Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Makes Engagement Likely, David Brodeur-Johnson, Tyler Castro with James McQuivey, PhD, Demi Starks, January 9, 2024.

SOURCE ControlUp