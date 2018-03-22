Convenience Valet Moves To Larger Facility To Support Rapid Growth

The company's expansion is due to business growth and the need for more space – both warehouse operations and office. Convenience Valet has outgrown its warehouse of the last 17 years and the new facility is 150,000 square feet, thus providing a 50% increase in space over its current location. With 11 loading docks as opposed to the current 4, Convenience Valet greatly increases its capacity for smooth shipments and deliveries. The new offices are also an open, collaborative space allowing for a better work environment for current and future employees.

Steve Jungmann, the company's CEO & President, explains, "The decision to expand our warehouse and office space is the logical next step in our growth strategy. It sets us up to expand and grow in many new ways, while still delivering our excellent customer service. "

Jim Blosser, EVP of Sales and a 20-year veteran adds, "This is a huge milestone for our company. I'm most excited about what the expansion will mean in terms of our ability to service our growing customer base and valued vendor partners."

About Convenience Valet

Convenience Valet is an industry leader in trial and travel-size consumer products. We specialize in repacking as well as distributing top brands of health, beauty and personal care products, automotive supplies and other general merchandise to various outlets including convenience stores, airport shops, hotels, cruise ships, college bookstores, dollar stores, wholesale distributors and more. With our fast and flexible business mindset, we focus on our customers with a relentless passion for quality, service, and innovation. We also believe that giving back is important and so we are proud partners with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and The Folds of Honor Foundation.

About Weinberg Capital Group

Weinberg Capital Group is a Cleveland, Ohio based private equity group whose principals consist of Ronald E. Weinberg, Ronald E. (Chip) Weinberg, Jr., and John E. Herman. The firm invests in well-positioned middle market companies. Weinberg Capital Group focuses on firms where the current ownership and management reinvest in the transaction, and management remains in place, affording current shareholders and management an opportunity to achieve liquidity coupled with ownership continuity. The firm invests in companies throughout North America with annual revenue from $15 to $100 million and EBITDA ranging from $2 to $10 million. The firm's current portfolio covers a broad range of industries including manufacturing, business services, aviation services, financial services, consumer products, retail and value-added distribution. Additional information on Weinberg Capital Group can be found at www.weinbergcap.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/convenience-valet-moves-to-larger-facility-to-support-rapid-growth-300618356.html

SOURCE Weinberg Capital Group

Related Links

http://www.weinbergcap.com

