Convenient Breakfasts to Kickstart the New Year

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Starting the morning on the right foot can set the tone for a productive day. Even when crunched for time before work or school, eating a filling breakfast before heading out the door is an important part of setting yourself up for success.

Quick Breakfast Skillet One-Pot Rice Shakshuka

Between work, kids and making it to that early morning workout session, finding time to prepare a quick and tasty meal can be a real challenge. For a flavorful and easy breakfast that can be on the table in just 8 minutes when you're in a rush, try this Quick Breakfast Skillet. With crispy bacon, scrambled eggs and rich cheddar cheese, it's a perfect way to fuel your morning.

The secret, convenient ingredient: fluffy Minute Butter & Sea Salt Jasmine Rice Cups. Ready in just 60 seconds to fit into the day with no hassle, this versatile and flavorful ingredient is perfectly portioned in a BPA-free cup and features a delicious blend of familiar flavors to liven up breakfast.

Or try something new and delicious with this One-Pot Rice Shakshuka. A dish with origins in the Middle East and Northern Africa, shakshuka is traditionally made with a base of tomatoes, vegetables and seasonings, such as cumin and paprika. Then eggs are cracked on top and cooked in the sauce.

This version takes it a step further with the addition of Minute Instant White Rice, which provides a heartier texture to keep you feeling satisfied longer. Simply precooked and dried – nothing added but convenience – you can enjoy its light, fluffy texture after just 5 minutes in the microwave or on the stove. Plus, it works for those with dietary restrictions, including gluten-free, vegan or vegetarian.

Find more breakfast inspiration to keep you energized and ready to conquer the day at minuterice.com.

Quick Breakfast Skillet

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 6 minutes

Servings: 1

1 Minute Butter & Sea Salt Jasmine Rice Cup

1 slice bacon, chopped

1 egg

1/4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

cracked black pepper

Heat rice according to package directions.

Heat medium frying pan over medium heat and add bacon. Cook about 4 minutes, or to desired doneness.

Scramble egg and add to frying pan. Cook 1 minute, or to desired doneness.

In bowl, mix rice, egg and bacon mixture and cheese. Top with cracked black pepper.

Tips: Breakfast sausage or breakfast potatoes can be substituted for bacon. Add favorite hot sauce for a little heat.

One-Pot Rice Shakshuka

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 6

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes with garlic and herbs

2 cups water

1 1/2 cups Minute Instant White Rice

6 eggs

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley

Heat oven to 400 F.

In high-sided, ovenproof skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion, bell pepper, cumin and smoked paprika; saute 8-10 minutes until vegetables are tender.

Add tomatoes and water to skillet. Bring to boil. Stir in rice and reduce heat to low. Cover and cook 3-5 minutes, or until most water is absorbed.

Using spoon, create six small wells in rice mixture. Crack one egg into each well. Transfer skillet to oven; cook 12-15 minutes, or until rice is tender, egg whites are set and yolks are runny, or until cooked as desired.

Garnish shakshuka with parsley before serving.

Tip: For spicy eggs, stir 1 tablespoon harissa paste into rice mixture before adding eggs. Or serve shakshuka with hot sauce.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate