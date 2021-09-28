Convercent by OneTrust Launches Enhanced Global Call Center Operations with New Languages for Ethics Helpline Reporting

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convercent by OneTrust today announced enhanced global Call Center operations to improve the experience for employees reporting misconduct via their company helpline. With a continued US presence, the call center operations will expand into the EU, providing a more global experience. The enhanced experience aims to have at least 90 percent of calls handled in a reporter's preferred language without the assistance of an interpreter to make reporters feel more comfortable and provide more accurate helpline reports.

The EU Whistleblower Directive sets out a minimum standard on how organizations should handle and respond to reports made by whistleblowers, with the first deadline to comply being December 17, 2021. The requirements include reviewing the performance of any existing whistleblower helplines, and updating internal processes to align with the directive.

Organizations need to advance and mature their speak-up programs to comply with the EU Whistleblower Directive and meet the needs of the modern reporter; that includes being able to speak in their preferred language. At the same time, enabling employees to submit reports in their language of choice allows organizations to capture the most accurate and detailed reports possible.

With call centers in multiple locations around the world, the enhanced functionality will offer increased data security to the global customer base currently using Convercent's Helpline and Case Manager. This enhancement builds on the global experience Convercent has established through in-market customer support, technical support, and European data storage.

The enhanced global Call Center operations will help organizations improve the reporting experience with a range of features, including:

Local Reporting Capabilities: With locations across the US and Europe, the enhanced solution will help provide reporters with access to call centers operating in their preferred language.

Increased Language Support: The enhanced operations will offer increased language support, with targeted languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Romanian, Portuguese, Greek, Dutch, Polish, Swedish, Norwegian, Hungarian, Mandarin, and Russian.

Smart IVR Capabilities: The global Call Center operations are equipped with smart interactive voice response (IVR), which includes AI capabilities to help get questions answered prior to agent answering and provides agent access to general customer data.

One-Step Dialing: Global Call Center customers will continue to benefit from one-step dialing and reliable phone lines, and will see an increase in reporting accuracy and improved reporter experience.

"Organizations have to treat their reporters with empathy, and a key part of that is being able to securely report in the language they want to speak," said Patrick Quinlan, CEO at Convercent by OneTrust. "This is why we're excited to launch our enhanced global Call Center operations as the latest step in improving the reporting party experience."

Request a demo to learn more about how Convercent's enhanced global Call Center operations improve the reporting party experience. For information visit Convercent.com.

Availability:

Enhanced Global Call Center operations will be available by the end of 2021.

OneTrust, Convercent by OneTrust, Convercent, and Convercent Global Call Center are registered trademarks or trademarks of OneTrust LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.





About Convercent by OneTrust

Convercent by OneTrust is the leading global provider of ethics and compliance software, empowering the world's largest and most admired companies to understand organizational risk, protect their brand, and engage employees with their ethics and compliance program. The Convercent by OneTrust Ethics Cloud Platform, which includes the Ethics and Compliance Portal; Helpline and Case Manager; Policy and Learning; and Disclosures and Conflict of Interest, leverages a global dataset to deliver business leaders the insights required to make proactive, informed decisions about their company's ethical health through real-time dashboards and analytics.

Convercent by OneTrust is a part of the #1 most widely used privacy, security and governance platform used by more than 10,000 customers and powered by 150 awarded patents. OneTrust is powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and integrates seamlessly with the full OneTrust platform, including OneTrust Privacy Management Software, OneTrust DataDiscovery™, OneTrust DataGovernance™, OneTrust GRC, OneTrust Ethics, OneTrust PreferenceChoice™, OneTrust ESG, and OneTrust DataGuidance™.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

