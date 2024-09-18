The Future of Compliance: OneTrust Introduces Compliance Automation on the OneTrust Platform

Reduce the time and effort spent managing compliance by up to 60% and stay ahead of regulatory change with 50+ out-of-the-box frameworks

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining platform helping organizations use data and AI responsibly, today announced that OneTrust Compliance Automation now offers 50+ out-of-the-box frameworks and expanded functionality on the OneTrust Platform. Compliance Automation helps streamline how organizations prepare for regulatory or certification requirements such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and DORA. The capability combines out-of-the-box content, automated project management, and measurable reporting to help businesses scale taxed resources, optimize processes, and drive efficiencies throughout the entire compliance lifecycle.

"Today's leading companies are focusing on the responsible use of data and AI," said Blake Brannon, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at OneTrust. "However, compliance teams often find themselves overwhelmed by manual processes, lack of visibility, complexity, and an ever-expanding scope of responsibilities. With the launch of Compliance Automation, we have revolutionized how compliance is managed. Our proprietary shared evidence framework consolidates all compliance requirements and standards into a single, unified system, using data posture and integrations to automate many of the traditional manual compliance tasks."

Compliance Automation builds upon OneTrust's established proprietary evidence framework that pioneered the automated compliance market, enabling teams big and small to cut down on compliance efforts by up to 60%. Leveraging this same technology, Compliance Automation operationalizes an actionable breakdown of regulatory and standards requirements into measurable capabilities built with compliance managers and everyday business stakeholders in mind. With operational guidance and automated evidence collection, organizations can scale compliance resources and cut down on time spent researching requirements, collecting evidence, and preparing for third-party audits.

Compliance Automation enables organizations to:

Propel teams from research to action: With over 50 out-of-the-box frameworks, Compliance Automation streamlines the learning curve and reduces the burden on high-cost resources, allowing teams to stay ahead of evolving standards and regulations.

With over 50 out-of-the-box frameworks, Compliance Automation streamlines the learning curve and reduces the burden on high-cost resources, allowing teams to stay ahead of evolving standards and regulations. Drive compliance efficiencies: OneTrust's powerful suite of tools and regulatory guidance allows teams to break down complex requirements into actionable tasks, automate evidence collection and "comply once, comply many" with flexible precision to de-duplicate workstreams with tailored project management and dynamic reporting.

OneTrust's powerful suite of tools and regulatory guidance allows teams to break down complex requirements into actionable tasks, automate evidence collection and "comply once, comply many" with flexible precision to de-duplicate workstreams with tailored project management and dynamic reporting. Streamline tools and processes: Compliance Automation integrates project management and reporting into a cohesive, scalable capability to fast-track audit-readiness for industry and regulatory compliance. Businesses can also take the pain out of demonstrating compliance to customers and partners through our Trust Profile and AI-powered questionnaire response capabilities.

Brannon continued, "The OneTrust Platform significantly reduces the time and effort required for compliance management, allowing organizations to accelerate innovation and leverage data and AI for new initiatives. Our aim is to transform how organizations approach compliance by using AI agents and automation to help teams scale efficiently."

Harpreet Shergill, Director of Regulatory Intelligence at OneTrust added, "Through the expanded functionality of Compliance Automation on the OneTrust platform, organizations can unify privacy and security compliance and centralize context to reduce redundant work. With capabilities to automate privacy and security operations, enhance visibility across third parties, and optimize critical compliance processes, businesses big and small can mature their programs to use data and AI responsibly without slowing down innovation."

Compliance Automation also integrates seamlessly with different solutions across the OneTrust Platform, such as Privacy Automation and Third-Party Management, to guide users toward automation best practices by detecting evidence of operations to reinforce continuous monitoring.

About OneTrust

OneTrust unlocks the full potential of data and AI, responsibly. Our platform enforces the secure handling of company data, empowering organizations to drive innovation responsibly while mitigating risks. With a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning data and AI security, privacy, governance, risk, ethics, and compliance, OneTrust enables seamless collaboration between data teams and risk teams to enable rapid and trusted innovation. Recognized as the market leader in trust, OneTrust boasts over 300 patents and serves more than 14,000 customers globally, ranging from industry giants to small businesses. For more information, visit www.onetrust.com.

© 2024 OneTrust LLC. All rights reserved. OneTrust and the OneTrust logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OneTrust LLC in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

