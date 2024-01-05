Converge Announces Next "Coffee and Converge" Event Focused on Re-Imagining Application Modernization

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce the details of its next "Coffee and Converge" event, showcasing the Company's services and solutions.

The third instalment of the series will be held in downtown Toronto on Tuesday, January 30th at 8:30am Eastern Time. This event will focus on Converge's Application Modernization practice and the path its experts take alongside clients across more than 100 projects annually, improving technology performance, enhancing the user experience, and automating more functionality while ensuring the viability of digital infrastructures to handle new AI workloads.

The discussion will be hosted by Converge Global CEO and President, Greg Berard and feature Andrew Tenaglia, Vice-President of the Company's Application Modernization Practice. The session will highlight the depth of Application Modernization experience and expertise at Converge by drawing on a diverse set of success stories that demonstrate how Converge strategically approaches each unique engagement.

A cloud-native approach offers scalable, flexible, and resilient applications that can change rapidly to match dynamic customer demands. Despite this compelling prospect, organizations often face significant challenges reconciling the promise of cloud-native approaches with the realities of their existing environments. By tapping into an ecosystem of over 50 technologies, Converge tailors its solutions to the distinct complexities of each client and the industry in which they operate.

Converge is a leading provider of Application Modernization services across North America. Due to its scale, the Company offers the highest quality ecosystem of strategic partners, each contributing to building out new Converge offerings and solutions that help clients run their businesses more efficiently and effectively. Over time, this better positions Converge as a trusted advisor for its clients and drives profitable organic growth.

Each "Coffee and Converge" episode is broadcast live, with a replay archived in the Investor section of the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/.

Event Details :

Date: Tuesday, January 30th, 2024

Time: 8:30 - 10:00AM Eastern Time

Where: Canaccord Genuity, Toronto

Live Webcast Registration Link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CbhzTO2GTwW7HvanSxUYZA

In - p erson Registration :

Institutional investors invited to attend in-person will receive instructions directly on how to register. To request an in-person registration link, please contact [email protected].

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

