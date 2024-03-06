Converge Reports Record Q4 and FY 2023 Results

Gross Sales1 Top $4.0 Billion in FY 2023;

Q4 Marks Consecutive Billion Dollar Quarter

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights (year-over-year, unless otherwise noted):

Gross sales 1 of $1.08 billion , an increase of $121.9 million or 12.7%;

of , an increase of or 12.7%; Gross sales organic growth 1 of 10.9% and gross profit organic growth 1 of 5.7%;

of 10.9% and gross profit organic growth of 5.7%; Revenue of $651.1 million , an increase of $10.2 million ;

, an increase of ; Gross profit increased 7.5% to $181.5 million representing a gross margin of 27.9%;

representing a gross margin of 27.9%; Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 8.0% to $46.5 million ;

increased 8.0% to ; Net income of $4.8 million , an increase of $9.4 million ;

, an increase of ; Cash from operating activities was $114.5 million , an increase of $84.1 million , compared to $30.4 million for the comparative period in the prior year;

, an increase of , compared to for the comparative period in the prior year; Reduced net debt 1 by $52.0 million year-over-year and by $97.7 million compared to Q3, FY23 to $209.8 million , representing a Leverage Ratio 1 of 1.23x as at December 31, 2023 ; and

by year-over-year and by compared to Q3, FY23 to , representing a Leverage Ratio of 1.23x as at ; and Product backlog2 at the end of the fourth quarter 2023 was $412 million , a decrease of $67 million from the comparative period in the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights (year-over-year, unless otherwise noted):

Gross sales 1 of $4.04 billion in the year, up from $3.09 billion , representing an increase of 30.6%;

of in the year, up from , representing an increase of 30.6%; Gross sales organic growth 1 of 10.9% and gross profit organic growth of 8.1%;

of 10.9% and gross profit organic growth of 8.1%; Revenue of $2.71 billion , up from $2.16 billion , representing an increase of 25.0%;

, up from , representing an increase of 25.0%; Gross profit of $702.9 million , an increase of 27.6% from $550.8 million for the comparative period in the prior year

, an increase of 27.6% from for the comparative period in the prior year Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $170.3 million , up $27.4 million or 19.2% year over year;

of , up or 19.2% year over year; Cash from operating activities amounted to $229.5 million , an increase of $188.0 million ; and

, an increase of ; and Repurchased 5.3 million shares for an aggregate investment of $17.3 million .

"We are entering 2024 with significant pipeline momentum, propelled by demand for legacy modernizations, for advanced customer-centric solutions, and by the massive surge of interest in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions," said Shaun Maine, Group CEO. "We are extremely well positioned – strategically, operationally and financially – to capitalize on this tailwind to drive industry-leading growth and to continue improving our margin profile, our visibility and by leveraging our cash generating abilities for the benefit of our shareholders."

________________________________ 1 This is a Non-IFRS measure (including non-IFRS ratio) and not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release for definitions, uses and a reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures. 2 Bookings backlog is calculated as purchase orders received from customers not yet delivered at the end of the fiscal period for Canada and United States.

Financial Summary

In $000s except per share amounts Q4 2023 Q4 2022

FY 2023 FY 2022 Gross Sales 1,078,663 956,803

4,037,901 3,090,981 Revenue 651,090 640,927

2,705,207 2,164,647 Gross profit (GP) 181,529 168,916

702,880 550,768 Gross profit (GP) % 27.9 % 26.4 %

26.0 % 25.4 % Adjusted EBITDA 46,505 43,064

170,294 142,868

Subsequent to Quarter-End

On March 5, 2024 , the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per common share to be paid on March 26, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2024 .

Financial Outlook

Converge is providing the following guidance for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (Q1 2024) and fiscal 2024 (Fiscal 2024) as follows:



Q1 2024 Expected FY 2024 Expected Gross profit $170 million - $178 million $735 million - $760 million Adjusted EBITDA $40 million - $44 million $185 million - $198 million

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Participant Webcast Link:

Webcast Link – https://app.webinar.net/qvbWB9Znmdx

Participant Dial-in Details with Operator Assistance:

Conference ID: 48044078

Toronto: 416-764-8609

North American Toll Free: 888-390-0605

International Toll-Free Numbers:

Germany: 08007240293

Ireland: 1800939111

Spain: 900834776

Switzerland: 0800312635

United Kingdom: 08006522435

You may register and enter your phone number to receive an instant automated call back via https://emportal.ink/4bgx1AU

Recording Playback:

Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/qvbWB9Znmdx

Toronto: 416-764-8677

North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541

Replay Code: 044078 #

Expiry Date: March 13th, 2024

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required to access the webcast. A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call and webcast will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/ .

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets





Current







Cash $ 169,872 159,890

Restricted cash

547 5,230

Trade and other receivables

814,231 781,683

Inventories

73,166 158,430

Prepaid expenses and other assets

26,528 23,046





1,084,344 1,128,279 Non-current







Other assets

53,579 4,646

Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net

75,488 88,352

Intangible assets, net

375,181 463,751

Goodwill

564,770 563,848 Total assets $ 2,153,362 2,248,876









Liabilities





Current







Trade and other payables $ 913,994 824,924

Other financial liabilities

54,095 123,932

Deferred revenue

59,325 60,210

Borrowings

1,664 421,728

Income taxes payable

9,286 7,112





1,038,364 1,437,906 Non-current







Other financial liabilities

57,668 77,183

Borrowings

378,007 -

Deferred tax liabilities

67,168 102,977 Total liabilities $ 1,541,207 1,618,066









Shareholders' equity







Common shares

599,434 595,019

Contributed surplus

10,970 7,919

Exchange rights

- 1,705

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,963 13,708

Deficit

(28,167) (18,441) Total equity attributable to shareholders of Converge

586,200 599,910 Non-controlling interest

25,955 30,900



612,155 630,810 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,153,362 2,248,876

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue















Product $ 490,948

507,630

2,098,880

1,700,667 Service

160,142

133,297

606,327

463,980 Total revenue

651,090

640,927

2,705,207

2,164,647 Cost of sales

469,561

472,011

2,002,327

1,613,879 Gross profit

181,529

168,916

702,880

550,768 Selling, general and administrative expenses

137,451

126,377

541,118

413,644 Income before the following

44,078

42,539

161,762

137,124 Depreciation and amortization

29,212

20,363

111,451

75,114 Finance expense, net

10,355

9,062

41,225

19,860 Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other

2,679

4,621

13,648

24,113 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

5,464

14,033

14,673

14,033 Share-based compensation expense

954

1,422

3,692

5,594 Other (income) expense, net

(132)

2,057

(4,362)

(20,375) (Loss) Income before income taxes

(4,454)

(9,019)

(18,565)

18,785 Income tax recovery

(9,235)

(4,363)

(12,172)

(4,059) Net (loss) income $ 4,781

(4,656)

(6,393)

22,844 Net (loss) income attributable to:















Shareholders of Converge

5,861

(3,528)

(1,448)

27,283 Non-controlling interest

(1,080)

(1,128)

(4,945)

(4,439)

$ 4,781

(4,656)

(6,393)

22,844 Other comprehensive (loss) income















Exchange gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations

916

14,238

(9,745)

13,379 Comprehensive (loss) income $ 5,697

9,582

(16,138)

36,223 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:















Shareholders of Converge

6,777

10,710

(11,193)

40,662 Non-controlling interest

(1,080)

(1,128)

(4,945)

(4,439)



5,697

9,582

(16,138)

36,223

















Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,505

43,064

170,294

142,868 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross profit

25.6 %

25.5 %

24.2 %

25.9 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue

7.1 %

6.7 %

6.3 %

6.6 %

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







For the three months

ended December 31, For the twelve months ended December 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022



















Cash flows (used in) from operating activities

















Net (loss) income

$ 4,781 $ (4,656) $ (6,393) $ 22,844 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash

from operating activities

















Depreciation and amortization



31,639

21,994

119,983

80,065 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses



(4)

951

(2,822)

(19,581) Share-based compensation expense



954

1,422

3,692

5,594 Finance expense, net



10,355

9,062

41,225

19,860 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment



335

-

(263)

- Change in fair value of contingent consideration



5,464

14,033

14,673

14,033 Income tax recovery



(9,235)

(4,363)

(12,172)

(4,059)





44,289

38,443

157,923

118,756 Changes in non-cash working capital



71,888

(6,268)

90,746

(56,463)





116,177

32,175

248,669

62,293 Income taxes paid



(1,696)

(1,780)

(19,129)

(20,707) Cash from operating activities



114,481

30,395

229,540

41,586



















Cash flows used in investing activities

















Purchase of property, equipment and intangible assets



(2,038)

(5,131)

(10,828)

(23,942) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment



7

475

3,756

299 Payment of deferred and contingent consideration



(1,238)

(4,521)

(65,887)

(21,636) Payment of non-controlling interest liability



-

-

(30,967)

- Business combinations, net of cash acquired



-

(64,466)

-

(418,147) Cash used in investing activities



(3,269)

(73,643)

(103,926)

(463,426)



















Cash flows (used in) from financing activities

















Transfers from (to) restricted cash



2,615

(39)

4,683

(4,411) Interest paid



(7,938)

(6,022)

(33,724)

(10,309) Dividends paid



(2,042)

4

(6,156)

(1,084) Payment of lease liabilities



(5,427)

(3,796)

(20,626)

(12,290) Repurchase of common shares



(2,094)

(9,461)

(17,388)

(40,000) Repayment of notes payable



(40)

(40)

(159)

(236) Net (repayment of) proceeds from borrowings



(29,882)

46,734

(40,475)

404,640 Cash (used in) from financing activities



(44,808)

27,380

(113,845)

336,310



















Net change in cash during the period



66,404

(15,868)

11,769

(85,530) Effect of foreign exchange on cash



(1,753)

3,529

(1,787)

(2,773) Cash, beginning of the period



105,221

172,229

159,890

248,193 Cash, end of the period

$ 169,872 $ 159,890 $ 169,872 $ 159,890

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release refers to certain performance indicators including Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit, gross sales, gross sales organic growth and net debt, that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes that these measures are useful to most shareholders, creditors, and other stakeholders in analyzing the Company's operating results and can highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers.

Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to the consolidated income (loss) or any other measure of performance under IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures.

Please see "Non-IFRS Financial & Supplementary Financial Measures" and "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for further details on certain non-IFRS measures, which information is incorporated by reference herein.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and net finance expense, foreign exchange gains and losses, other expenses and income, share-based compensation expense, income tax expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and acquisition, integration, restructuring and other expenses. Acquisition and transaction related costs primarily consists of acquisition-related compensation tied to continued employment of pre-existing shareholders of the acquiree not included in the total purchase consideration and professional fees. Integration costs primarily consist of professional fees incurred related to integration of acquisitions completed. Restructuring costs mainly represent employee exit costs as a result of synergies created from acquisitions and organizational changes. The IFRS measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA presented in the Company's financial statements is net (loss) income before taxes.

The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:







For the three months

ended December 31, For the twelve months

ended December 31,



2023 2022 2023 2022

Net (loss) income before taxes $ (4,454) (9,019) (18,565) 18,785

Finance expense, net

10,355 9,062 41,225 19,860

Share-based compensation expense

954 1,422 3,692 5,594

Depreciation and amortization

29,212 20,363 111,451 75,114

Depreciation included in cost of sales

2,427 1,631 8,532 4,950

Other (income) expense

(132) 951 (4,362) (19,581)

Change in fair value of contingent

consideration

5,464 14,033 14,673 14,033

Acquisition, integration, restructuring and

other

2,679 4,621 13,648 24,113

Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,505 43,064 170,294 142,868

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit1

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a % of gross profit is a useful measure of the Company's operating efficiency and profitability. This is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by gross profit.

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue1

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue is a useful measure of the Company's operating efficiency and profitability. This is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted EPS") 1

Adjusted Net Income represents net income adjusted to exclude acquisition, integration, restructuring and other expenses, change in fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of acquired intangible assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain/loss, and share-based compensation. The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income is a more useful measure than net income as it excludes the impact of one-time, non-cash and/or non-recurring items that are not reflective of Converge's underlying business performance. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the total weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis. The IFRS measure most directly comparable to Adjusted Net Income presented in the Company's financial statements is net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share.

Leverage Ratio

The Company defines leverage ratio as net debt (current and non-current borrowings less cash) divided by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



For the three months For the twelve months ended December 31, ended December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 4,781 (4,656) (6,393) 22,844 Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other 2,679 4,621 13,648 24,113 Change in fair value of contingent

consideration 5,464 14,033 14,673 14,033 Amortization on intangibles 24,468 16,502 87,259 59,549 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (132) 951 (4,480) (19,581) Share-based compensation 954 1,422 3,692 5,594 Adjusted Net Income $ 38,214 32,873 108,399 106,552 Adjusted EPS -Basic 0.19 0.16 0.53 0.50

Gross sales and gross sales for organic growth

Gross sales, which is a non-IFRS measurement, reflects the gross amount billed to customers, adjusted for amounts deferred or accrued. The Company believes gross sales is a useful alternative financial metric to net revenue, the IFRS measure, as it better reflects volume fluctuations as compared to net revenue. Under the applicable IFRS 15 'principal vs agent' guidance, the principal records revenue on a gross basis and the agent records commission on a net basis. In transactions where Converge is acting as an agent between the customer and the vendor, net revenue is calculated by reducing gross sales by the cost of sale amount.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of gross sales to net revenue, which is the most comparable IFRS financial measure, as follows:



For the three months For the twelve months ended December 31, ended December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Product $ 719,974 $ 638,261 $ 2,747,359 $ 2,057,477 Managed services 40,966 36,244 165,512 138,176 Third party and professional services 317,723 282,298 1,125,030 895,328 Gross sales $ 1,078,663 $ 956,803 $ 4,037,901 $ 3,090,981 Less: adjustment for sales transacted

as agent 427,573 315,876 1,332,694 926,334 Revenue $ 651,090 $ 640,927 $ 2,705,207 $ 2,164,647

Organic Growth

The Company measures organic growth at the gross sales and gross profit levels, and includes the contributions under Converge ownership in the current and comparative period(s). In calculating organic growth, the Company therefore deducts gross sales and gross profit generated from all corresponding prior comparable pre-acquisition period(s) from the current reporting period(s) included in the consolidated results.

Gross sales organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross sales, from current period gross sales for the same portfolio of companies. Gross sales organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross sales.

The following table calculates gross sales organic growth for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023:



For the three months For the twelve months ended December 31, ended December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross sales 1,078,663 956,803 4,037,901 3,090,981 Less: gross sales from companies not

owned in comparative period 17,286 310,996 611,045 945,777 Gross sales of companies owned in

comparative period 1,061,377 645,807 3,426,856 2,145,204 Prior period gross sales 956,803 642,151 3,090,981 1,974,790 Organic Growth - $ 104,574 3,656 335,875 170,414 Organic Growth - % 10.9 % 0.6 % 10.9 % 8.6 %

Gross profit organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross profit, as reported in the Companies public filings, from current period gross profit for the same portfolio of companies. Gross profit organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross profit.



For the three months For the twelve months ended December 31, ended December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit 181,529 168,916 702,880 550,768 Less: gross profit from companies not

owned in comparative period 3,032 51,286 107,295 168,828 Gross profit of companies owned in

comparative period 178,497 117,630 595,585 381,940 Prior period gross profit 168,916 115,893 550,767 345,704 Organic Growth - $ 9,581 1,737 44,818 36,236 Organic Growth - % 5.7 % 1.5 % 8.1 % 10.5 %

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Specifically, statements regarding Converge's forecast on gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA, expectations of future results, performance, prospects, the markets in which it operates, or about any future intention with regard to its business and acquisition strategies are considered forward-looking information. The foregoing demonstrates Converge's objectives, which are not forecasts or estimates of its financial position, but are based on the implementation of its strategic goals, growth prospects, and growth initiatives. The forward-looking information, including management's assessments of, and outlook for, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA, are based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions, including, but not limited to: (i) Converge's results of operations will continue as expected, (ii) the Company will continue to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, (iii) the Company will continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share, (iv) the Company will be able to take advantage of future prospects and opportunities, and realize on synergies, including with respect of acquisitions, (v) there will be no changes in legislative or regulatory matters that negatively impact the Company's business, (vi) current tax laws will remain in effect and will not be materially changed, (vii) economic conditions will remain relatively stable throughout the period, (vii) the industries Converge operates in will continue to grow consistent with past experience, and (ix) those assumptions described under the heading "About Forward-Looking Information" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve-months ended December 31, 2023. While these opinions, estimates and assumptions are considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The forward looking information, including the achievement of target gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA set out above, are subject to significant risks including, without limitation: that the Company will be unable to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, including in respect of acquisitions; the Company will be unable to continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share; risks related to the Company's business and financial position; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to economic and political uncertainty; income tax related risks; and those risk factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are each available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that it believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which it operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results of developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the company's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-360-1495