Converge Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Year-to-date cash generated from operating activities increased by $97 million to $212 million, enabling continued net debt1 reduction and a return of $61.7 million in capital to shareholders1

Announces Completion of Group CEO Transition and Appoints Greg Berard, CEO to the Company's Board of Directors

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three and nine months period ended September 30, 2024. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights (year-over-year, unless otherwise noted):

Gross sales 1 of $945.0 million , a decrease of $91.8 million or 8.9%;

of , a decrease of or 8.9%; Gross sales organic growth 1 of (8.4%) and gross profit organic growth 1 of (7.3%);

of (8.4%) and gross profit organic growth of (7.3%); Revenue of $630.7 million , a decrease of $79.4 million or 11.2%;

, a decrease of or 11.2%; Gross profit decreased 9.1% to $158.3 million , representing a gross margin of 25.1%;

, representing a gross margin of 25.1%; Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased 22.2% to $32.1 million ;

decreased 22.2% to ; Cash from operating activities was $48.9 million , a decrease of $47.1 million , compared to $95.9 million for the comparative period in the prior year;

, a decrease of , compared to for the comparative period in the prior year; Returned $10.0 million of capital to shareholders 1 as compared to $3.1 million return of capital to shareholders in Q3 FY23; and

of capital to shareholders as compared to return of capital to shareholders in Q3 FY23; and Reduced net debt1 by $30 million from $157.9 million at Q2 2024; maintaining a leverage ratio1 below 1.0x.

Year-To-Date 2024 Highlights (year-over-year, unless otherwise noted):

Gross sales 1 of $3.0 billion , an increase of $55.4 million or 1.9%;

of , an increase of or 1.9%; Gross sales organic growth 1 of 2.0% and gross profit organic growth 1 of (1.0%);

of 2.0% and gross profit organic growth of (1.0%); Revenue of $1.9 billion , a decrease of $142.8 million ;

, a decrease of ; Gross profit decreased 1.6% to $512.8 million , representing a gross margin of 26.8%;

, representing a gross margin of 26.8%; Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased 3.5% to $119.4 million ;

decreased 3.5% to ; Net loss of $171.8 million , an increase in loss of $160.6 million , driven by the non-cash impairment charge on the Germany segment of $176.1 million ;

, an increase in loss of , driven by the non-cash impairment charge on the segment of ; Returned $61.7 million of capital to shareholders 1 as compared to $19.4 million return of capital to shareholders for the comparative period in prior year;

of capital to shareholders as compared to return of capital to shareholders for the comparative period in prior year; Cash from operating activities was $212.4 million , an increase of $97.3 million , compared to $115.1 million for the comparative period in the prior year; and

, an increase of , compared to for the comparative period in the prior year; and Reduced net debt1 by $81.9 million to $127.8 million , from $209.8 million at Q4 2023.

"While adverse macroeconomic conditions led to delays in hardware spending that impacted our third quarter results, we have already closed about 25% of the deals contributing to our gross profit shortfall and expect to close the remainder in Q4 and 2025. Meanwhile, we continued to see double-digit growth in our strategic investment areas—AI, cloud, and cybersecurity, driving growth in software and managed services revenue in the third quarter of 2024," said Greg Berard, CEO. "Our robust cash flow generation is a testament to our financial strength, and we are committed to executing a strategic and disciplined capital allocation approach to drive long-term value creation. This will be achieved through targeted, high-impact growth investments, while simultaneously returning a significant amount of capital to shareholders."

Financial Summary

In $000s except per share amounts 3-month Q3 2024 3-month Q3 2023

9-month Q3 2024 9-month Q3 2023 Gross Sales1 945,006 1,036,760

3,014,662 2,959,258 Revenue 630,690 710,106

1,911,303 2,054,117 Gross profit (GP) 158,257 174,090

512,813 521,351 Gross profit (GP) % 25.1 % 24.5 %

26.8 % 25.4 % Adjusted EBITDA1 32,114 41,258

119,430 123,789 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of GP1 20.3 % 23.7 %

23.3 % 23.7 % Net loss (3,309) (3,316)

(171,812) (11,174) Adjusted net income1 23,237 20,622

84,703 70,187 Adjusted EPS1 0.12 0.10

0.42 0.34

Subsequent to Quarter-End

On November 11, 2024 , the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.015 per common share to be paid on December 28, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2024 .

Financial Outlook

Converge is providing financial guidance for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 as follows:

(expressed in millions of Canadian dollars)



Q4 2023 Actual Q4 2024 Expected FY 2023 Actual FY 2024 Expected Revenue $651.1 $600 - $646 $2,705.2 $2,511 - $2,558 Gross profit $181.5 $165 - $178 $702.9 $678 - $691 Adjusted EBITDA $46.5 $36 - $47 $170.3 $155 - $166

Note: Q4 2023 Actual and FY 2023 Actual include results of Portage CyberTech Inc. ("Portage") which has been deconsolidated on June 27, 2024.

Completion of Group CEO Transition

Converge is announcing today that the previously disclosed Group CEO transition plan has progressed ahead of schedule. As a result, the Board of Directors (the "Board") has accepted Shaun Maine's decision to step down as Group CEO and member of the Board, effective immediately. Greg Berard, currently CEO of Converge, has been appointed as a member to the Company's Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Shaun for his visionary leadership and the profound impact he's had since co-founding the Company in 2017," said Thomas Volk, Chair of the Board. "We are pleased to welcome Greg Berard as the newest member of the Board. Greg's leadership as operational CEO has been a tremendous asset to the Company, and we look forward to the fresh perspectives and wealth of experience that he will bring to the Board."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Summary of Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)



September 30,

2024 $ December 31,

2023 $ Assets



Current





Cash 180,464 170,419

Trade and other receivables 775,026 803,652

Inventories 71,753 73,166

Prepaid expenses and other assets 34,111 26,528



1,061,354 1,073,765 Non-current





Investment in associates 27,909 -

Unbilled receivables and other assets 202,290 64,158

Property, equipment and right-of-use assets, net 66,621 75,488

Intangible assets, net 272,646 375,181

Goodwill 385,022 564,770 Total assets 2,015,842 2,153,362







Liabilities



Current





Trade and other payables 976,301 853,655

Other financial liabilities 43,799 54,095

Deferred revenue 61,872 59,325

Borrowings 25,754 1,664

Income taxes payable - 9,286



1,107,726 978,025 Non-current





Accrued liabilities and other payables 180,704 60,339

Other financial liabilities 41,955 57,668

Borrowings 282,589 378,007

Deferred tax liabilities 43,396 67,168 Total liabilities 1,656,370 1,541,207







Shareholders' equity





Common shares 557,292 599,434

Contributed surplus 15,347 10,970

Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,009 3,963

Deficit (226,176) (28,167) Total equity attributable to shareholders of Converge 359,472 586,200 Non-controlling interest ("NCI") - 25,955

359,472 612,155 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,015,842 2,153,362

Summary of Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue













Product 500,881

559,646

1,503,439

1,607,932 Service 129,809

150,460

407,864

446,185 Total revenue 630,690

710,106

1,911,303

2,054,117 Cost of sales 472,433

536,016

1,398,490

1,532,766 Gross profit 158,257

174,090

512,813

521,351 Selling, general and administrative expenses 129,042

134,935

400,878

403,667 Income before the following 29,215

39,155

111,935

117,684















Depreciation and amortization 19,961

29,456

69,382

82,239 Finance expense, net 7,126

10,867

22,881

30,870 Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other 2,236

2,601

10,692

10,969 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,016

-

4,289

9,209 Share-based compensation 2,761

774

4,673

2,738 Other expense (income), net 865

(170)

1,120

(4,230) Loss on loss of control of Portage -

-

117

- Loss from investment in associates 1,968

-

1,968

- Impairment loss - Germany segment -

-

176,124

- Loss before income taxes (6,718)

(4,373)

(179,311)

(14,111) Income tax recovery (3,409)

(1,057)

(7,499)

(2,937) Net loss (3,309)

(3,316)

(171,812)

(11,174) Net loss attributable to:













Shareholders of Converge (3,309)

(1,802)

(168,539)

(7,309) Non-controlling interest -

(1,514)

(3,273)

(3,865)

(3,309)

(3,316)

(171,812)

(11,174) Other comprehensive income (loss)













Item that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):













Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (2,988)

2,891

9,046

(10,661) Comprehensive loss (6,297)

(425)

(162,766)

(21,835) Comprehensive loss attributable to:













Shareholders of Converge (6,297)

1,089

(159,493)

(17,970) Non-controlling interest -

(1,514)

(3,273)

(3,865)

(6,297)

(425)

(162,766)

(21,835)















Adjusted EBITDA 32,114

41,258

119,430

123,789 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross profit 20.3 %

23.7 %

23.3 %

23.7 %

Summary of Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)



For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss (3,309)

(3,316)

(171,812)

(11,174) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 22,860

31,559

76,877

88,344 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 650

-

880

(2,818) Share-based compensation 2,761

774

4,673

2,738 Finance expense, net 7,126

10,867

22,881

30,870 (Loss) gain on sale of property and equipment 4

-

73

(598) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,016

-

4,289

9,209 Impairment loss – Germany segment -

-

176,124

- Loss on loss of control of Portage -

-

117

- Loss from investment in associates 1,968

-

1,968

- Income tax recovery (3,409)

(1,057)

(7,499)

(2,937)

29,667

38,827

108,571

113,634 Changes in non-cash working capital items 22,289

63,102

131,642

18,858

51,956

101,929

240,213

132,492 Income taxes paid (3,097)

(5,987)

(27,805)

(17,433) Cash from operating activities 48,859

95,942

212,408

115,059















Cash flows from (used in) investing activities













Purchase of (proceeds from) property, equipment and intangible assets 2,213

(1,593)

(1,648)

(5,041) Payment of contingent consideration -

(10,899)

(19,328)

(20,834) Payment of deferred consideration (508)

(14,095)

(12,375)

(43,815) Payment of NCI liability -

(973)

-

(30,967) Cash from (used in) investing activities 1,705

(27,560)

(33,351)

(100,657)















Cash flows (used in) from financing activities













Transfers from restricted cash -

(519)

-

2,068 Interest paid (5,801)

(10,544)

(18,130)

(25,786) Dividends paid (2,922)

(2,047)

(7,925)

(4,114) Payment of lease liabilities (4,677)

(4,975)

(14,793)

(15,199) Repurchase of common shares (7,072)

(1,064)

(53,793)

(15,294) Stock options exercised -

-

875

- Repayment of notes payable -

(39)

(39)

(119) Net repayment of borrowings (23,874)

(21,977)

(78,346)

(10,593) Cash used in financing activities (44,346)

(41,165)

(172,151)

(69,037)















Net change in cash during the period 6,218

27,217

6,906

(54,635) Effect of foreign exchange on cash 159

(439)

4,213

(34) Cash derecongnized on loss of control of Portage -

-

(1,074)

- Cash, beginning of the period 174,087

78,443

170,419

159,890 Cash, end of the period 180,464

105,221

180,464

105,221

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release refers to certain performance indicators including Adjusted EBITDA, gross sales, gross sales organic growth, net debt, return of capital, leverage ratio, adjusted net income ("Adjusted Net Income") and adjusted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes that these measures are useful to most shareholders, creditors, and other stakeholders in analyzing the Company's operating results and can highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers.

Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to the consolidated income (loss) or any other measure of performance under IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures.

Please see "Non-IFRS Financial & Supplementary Financial Measures" and "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for further details on certain non-IFRS measures, which information is incorporated by reference herein.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, net finance expense, foreign exchange gains and losses, other expenses and income, share-based compensation expense, income tax expense or recovery, change in fair value of contingent consideration, impairment loss, gain or loss on loss of control of subsidiary, income or loss from investment in associates and acquisition, integration, restructuring and other expenses. Acquisition and transaction related costs primarily consists of acquisition-related compensation tied to continued employment of pre-existing shareholders of the acquiree not included in the total purchase consideration and professional fees. Integration costs primarily consist of professional fees incurred related to integration of acquisitions completed. Restructuring costs mainly represent employee exit costs as a result of synergies created from acquisitions and organizational changes.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined, or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The IFRS measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA presented in the Company's financial statements is net (loss) income before taxes.

The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:





For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023

Net loss before taxes (6,718) (4,373) (179,311) (14,111)

Depreciation and amortization 19,961 29,456 69,382 82,239

Depreciation included in cost of sales 2,899 2,103 7,495 6,105

Finance expense, net 7,126 10,867 22,881 30,870

Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other 2,236 2,601 10,692 10,969

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,016 - 4,289 9,209

Share-based compensation 2,761 774 4,673 2,738

Other expense (income), net 865 (170) 1,120 (4,230)

Loss on loss of control on Portage - - 117 -

Loss from investment in associates 1,968 - 1,968 -

Impairment loss - Germany segment - - 176,124 -

Adjusted EBITDA 32,114 41,258 119,430 123,789













Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a % of gross profit is a useful measure of the Company's operating efficiency and profitability. This is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by gross profit.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted Net Income represents net income or loss adjusted to exclude acquisition, integration, restructuring and other expenses, change in fair value of contingent consideration, impairment loss, gain or loss on loss of control of subsidiary, income or loss from investment in associates, amortization of acquired intangible assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, and share-based compensation. The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income is a more useful measure than net income as it excludes the impact of one-time, non-cash and/or non-recurring items that are not reflective of Converge's underlying business performance. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the total weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis. The IFRS measure most directly comparable to Adjusted Net Income presented in the Company's financial statements is net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share.

The Company has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss (3,309) (3,316) (171,812) (11,174) Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other 2,236 2,601 10,692 10,969 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,016 - 4,289 9,209 Amortization on intangibles 17,915 21,056 57,772 62,793 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 650 (493) 880 (4,348) Share-based compensation 2,761 774 4,673 2,738 Loss on loss of control or Portage - - 117 - Loss from investment in associates 1,968 - 1,968 - Impairment loss- Germany segment - - 176,124 - Adjusted Net Income 23,237 20,622 84,703 70,187 Adjusted EPS - Basic 0.12 0.10 0.42 0.34

Return of capital

The Company calculates return of capital to shareholders as the total of cash used in dividend payments and share repurchases.

Net Debt

The Company calculates net debt1 as current and non-current borrowings) less cash.

Leverage Ratio

The Company defines leverage ratio as net debt (current and non-current borrowings less cash) divided by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA.

Gross sales and gross sales organic growth

Gross sales, which is a non-IFRS measure, reflects the gross amount billed to customers, adjusted for amounts deferred or accrued. The Company believes gross sales is a useful alternative financial metric to net revenue, the IFRS measure, as it better reflects volume fluctuations as compared to net revenue. Under the applicable IFRS 15 'principal vs agent' guidance, the principal records revenue on a gross basis and the agent records commission on a net basis. In transactions where Converge is acting as an agent between the customer and the vendor, net revenue is calculated by reducing gross sales by the cost of sale amount.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of gross sales to revenue, which is the most comparable IFRS financial measure, as follows:



For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Product 668,057 721,871 2,086,201 2,027,198 Managed services and professional services 119,128 129,382 353,407 384,826 Maintenance, support and cloud solutions 157,821 185,507 575,054 547,234 Gross sales 945,006 1,036,760 3,014,662 2,959,258 Less: adjustment for sales transacted as agent 314,316 326,654 1,103,359 905,141 Revenue 630,690 710,106 1,911,303 2,054,117

Organic Growth

The Company measures organic growth at the gross sales and gross profit levels, and includes the contributions under Converge ownership in the current and comparative period(s). In calculating organic growth, the Company therefore deducts gross sales and gross profit generated from all corresponding prior comparable pre-acquisition period(s) from the current reporting period(s) included in the consolidated results.

Organic growth calculations for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2024, deduct gross sales and gross profits from Portage for the three months ended September 30, 2023 due to deconsolidation of Portage on June 27, 2024.

Gross sales organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross sales, from current period gross sales for the same portfolio of companies. Gross sales organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross sales.



For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross sales 945,006 1,036,760 3,014,662 2,959,258 Less: gross sales from companies not owned in comparative period - 133,891 - 593,758 Gross sales of companies owned in comparative period 945,006 902,869 3,014,662 2,365,500 Less: prior period gross sales(i) 1,031,779 730,571 2,954,277 2,134,178 Organic Growth - $ (86,773) 172,298 60,385 231,322 Organic Growth - % (8.4 %) 23.6 % 2.0 % 10.8 %

(i) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, Portage prior period gross sales of $4,981 is excluded

Gross profit organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross profit, from current period gross profit for the same portfolio of companies. Gross profit organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross profit.



For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit 158,257 174,090 512,813 521,351 Less: gross profit from companies not owned in comparative period - 20,375 - 104,212 Gross profit of companies owned in comparative period 158,257 153,715 512,813 417,139 Less: Prior period gross profit(ii) 170,639 139,654 517,900 381,851 Organic Growth - $ (12,382) 14,061 (5,087) 35,288 Organic Growth - % (7.3 %) 10.1 % (1.0 %) 9.2 %

(ii) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, Portage prior period gross profits of $3,451 is excluded

________________________________ 1 This is a Non-IFRS measure (including non-IFRS ratio) and not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. See the "Non- IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release for definition, uses and a reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.