Converge Technology Solutions Achieves CRN Triple Crown Status

The CRN Triple Crown is an Award in Recognition of Exceptional IT Market Leadership

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Converge as a 2023 Triple Crown Award winner. This is Converge's second year on the list.

For ten consecutive years, the Triple Crown Award has accredited unparalleled performance from top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise within the IT channel.

The recipients of the CRN Triple Crown Award are recognized for their remarkable accomplishment of securing a position on three distinguished lists in the same year. These lists include the Solution Provider 500, which ranks the largest IT solution providers in North America based on revenue, the Fast Growth 150, which ranks the fastest-growing organizations in the channel, and the Tech Elite 250, which acknowledges the attainment of the highest-level certifications from leading vendors in the industry. While each list is a noteworthy achievement, being featured on all three in a single year is a testament to exceptional service and warrants special acknowledgement from the entire channel community.

Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company, expressed his excitement and congratulations to the top solution providers who have achieved the prestigious Triple Crown Award. "These providers have not only demonstrated exceptional revenue growth in North America but have also surpassed many other channel organizations in terms of their progress. They have successfully maintained and enhanced their technical skills, resulting in the highest level of service in the IT channel." Follett emphasized that "this award represents the pinnacle of honor, recognizing truly extraordinary solution providers who consistently exceed expectations in their contributions to the channel and the industry's future through their unwavering dedication and expertise."

"Converge is proud to once again be given the CRN Triple Crown Award," stated Greg Berard, Global CEO and President of Converge. "We were honored to have been named to the Solution Provider 500, Fast Growth 150, Tech Elite 250, and Managed Service Provider 500 lists earlier this year, and being awarded the Triple Crown rounds out all of the exceptional work of the Converge team and is a testament to the deep technical expertise and solutions we build with our clients."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

