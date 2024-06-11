Converge Technology Solutions Announces Contact Center IQ Built on IBM watsonx

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce the launch of its newest solution – Contact Center IQ.

Contact Center IQ includes a set of Generative AI-based services, built on IBM's enterprise AI and data platform, IBM watsonx. These services are designed to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency within contact center operations through powerful AI insights, accelerate the development of high quality and effective self-service options through conversational AI, and empower agents with simplified access to knowledge management systems.

"Building solutions that support our clients while leveraging the power of advanced AI capabilities is of paramount importance to Converge and is at the core of how we do business," stated Greg Berard, Converge Chief Executive Officer. "We are always looking for ways to provide cutting-edge solutions and we see immense value for clients in working with IBM, one of Converge's longest standing partnerships."

Contact centers, as organizational front doors, shape customer loyalty and brand perception. In response to high client demand, Contact Center IQ is solving a need in the market to enhance customer experiences, improve agility, and drive efficiency while reducing costs.

"We are excited about our partnership with Converge as they help us with our strategic initiatives, and we look forward to taking advantage of their innovative Contact Center IQ solution to enhance the experiences of our customers and caregivers," said Shatice Collins, VP of IT Strategy, Business & Portfolio Management at Help at Home, a Converge client.

"The IBM watsonx platform enables enterprises to build tailored AI solutions that are scalable across core operations such as customer service," said Kate Woolley, General Manager, IBM Ecosystem. "Converge is a valued business partner with a strong background in AI, and collaborating provides enterprises access to AI-infused services and solutions built with watsonx that can help them better use their data to improve the experience for agents and customers."

The solution uses IBM watsonx.ai and watsonx.data, allowing businesses to customize their AI solution based on their needs, setting clients up for success to enhance their customer service experience. To learn more about Converge's AI solutions, visit convergetp.com/artificial-intelligence/.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

