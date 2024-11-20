Converge Technology Solutions Announces Partnership with Tony Stewart Racing Company

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce it has joined Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) to serve as associate sponsor of TSR in a multi-year agreement in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season. This will be Converge's first partnership in the arena of motorsports partnership and marketing.

As part of this agreement, Converge will assist both Tony Stewart's Top Fuel and Matt Hagan's championship-winning Funny Car teams with data analytics and visualization, as well as cloud storage. Converge and TSR's partnership will commence immediately, with the alliance at the forefront of the start of the 2025 racing season, beginning March 6-9 for the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida. Converge and TSR have previously worked together during a Converge and IBM Watson data analytics case study from 2023-2024.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Converge Technology Solutions to TSR in the NHRA," said Tony Stewart, Team Owner of TSR. "Our alliance with Converge gives depth through data for effective decision making. Their technology will allow TSR to streamline our operations and become the catalyst for growth. Matt Hagan and I couldn't be more pleased to represent them."

"Converge is thrilled to be partnering with Tony Stewart Racing to provide their organization with solutions that leverage data science for analytics to accelerate their racing program," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Converge. "We're proud to be TSR's only technology partner and to enter into the arena of motorsports marketing. We look forward to a strong partnership with the TSR organization and to ongoing success together – both on and off the track."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

