Converge Technology Solutions Announces UK and Germany Operations Achieve IBM Platinum Partner Status

News provided by

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

03 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce Stone Group, A Converge Company, and REDNET, A Converge Company, have both achieved IBM Platinum Status.

As an existing Platinum Partner, Converge now welcomes Stone Group and REDNET to the highest level of IBM partnership, allowing the Company to better deliver IBM services and solutions across North America, Germany, and the UK. Stone Group and REDNET achieved the highest level of IBM partnership by demonstrating unparalleled expertise, exceptional customer service, and a dedicated record of success in implementing IBM offerings. This significant milestone is a testament to Stone Group and REDNET's commitment to delivering transformative services and solutions to clients.

At the IBM Platinum Partner level, Stone Group and REDNET now have access to expanded training resources and education opportunities to further their skills and knowledge base. Platinum status also includes all advantages of the IBM Partner Portal, including competitive incentives, insider access, and enhanced support and benefits.

"Achieving IBM Platinum Partner status is a tremendous accomplishment for Stone Group and REDNET, as it broadens Converge's IBM capabilities globally," stated Greg Berard, Global CEO and President of Converge. "Converge has been a long-standing IBM Platinum Partner, and we're proud to continue growing our relationship. We look forward to advancing our capabilities in helping clients deploy IBM solutions and services to achieve their organizational goals."

About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (866) 910-4425

