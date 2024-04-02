Converge Technology Solutions Awarded Broadcom's North America Fastest Growth Cybersecurity Partner of the Year and VMware by Broadcom's Americas Technical Enablement Partner of the Year

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce it has been named Broadcom Software's 2023 North America Fastest Growth Cybersecurity Partner of the Year and VMware by Broadcom's 2023 Americas Technical Enablement Partner of the Year at this year's Broadcom Partner Awards.

The Broadcom Partner Awards and newly established VMware by Broadcom Partner Awards honor key partners for their outstanding achievements and impact over the last year. Those named to the partner awards list have been instrumental in fostering innovation, demonstrating excellence in go-to-market execution, and investing in enablement and technical expertise, all while delivering exceptional customer outcomes. Converge was crowned the Fastest Growth Partner of the Year for Cybersecurity based on the above factors, as well as the Company's year-over-year growth, while the Americas Technical Enablement Partner of the Year was awarded based on Converge's technical skills and ability to assist clients in deploying and using VMware by Broadcom technology.

"Converge is honored to be named Broadcom's Fastest Growth Cybersecurity Partner of the Year and VMware by Broadcom's Americas Technical Enablement Partner of the Year," stated Greg Berard, Converge Chief Executive Officer. "We deeply value our long-standing partnership with Broadcom and VMware by Broadcom and have seen tremendous and exciting growth between our organizations over the last few years. We're looking forward to a bright future together in collaboration of Converge's cybersecurity and cloud practices with Broadcom solutions throughout the rest of 2024."

