Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Achieves Diamond Partner Status with Palo Alto Networks

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has achieved Diamond Partner status with Palo Alto Networks. Converge joins a select group of channel partners who have met the Diamond Partner performance, capabilities, and business requirements of the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Channel Partner Program.

As a certified Diamond Partner, Converge joins those who have achieved the highest level of partnership with Palo Alto. Palo Alto's NextWave Channel Partner Program provides partners with the pre-sales, sales, and post-sales capabilities to successfully deliver, install, and build services around Palo Alto's integrated security platform. With Diamond Partner status, Converge is committed to ensuring the highest number of technical pre-sales and delivery resources. Achieving Diamond status allows Converge to elevate the Company's ability to enable differentiation, enhance profitability, expand opportunities, and empower our clients for success.

"Converge is excited to announce our appointment to Diamond Partner status with Palo Alto Networks," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "This achievement puts Converge in the Top 2% of Palo Alto partners globally and allows us to continue advancing our ability to better serve our clients' needs. We are very proud of the Converge teams who worked to achieve the high levels of technical pre-sales and delivery resources needed for this level of partnership."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

